A new episode of ‘Rigo’, the Colombian novel of the moment, will premiere on RCN screens. In the edition 13 from the successful series based on the life of the cyclist Rigoberto Uran, we will be able to see how the protagonist starts a small business selling cell phone calls with his friends. This will cause him to find out, by chance, about the lover of his father. Michellewho, for his part, will be enraged when he sees Don Evaristo talking with his still wife, Silviainside his house.

Find out in this note what else will happen in today’s episode of ‘Rigo’the new soap opera that stars Juan Pablo Urrego, Ana María Estupiñán, Julian Arango and others.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 13 of ‘Rigo’

When is episode 13 of ‘Rigo’ released?

Episode 13‘Rigo’ will premiere on Thursday, October 26, 2023. This new novel starsJuan Pablo Urregoand is about the history of the Colombian cyclistRigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as the podium of one of the most important tournaments in the world: the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time to watch episode 13 of ‘Rigo’?

‘Rigo’novel byRCNdirected by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández,will broadcast its new episode starting at 8:00 pm in Colombian lands. However, if you live in another Latin American country or in Spain, you should check the respective premiere times of their chapters:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Venezuela: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Chili: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Argentina: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Spain:3.00 am (the next day)

Where to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The soap opera‘Rigo’can be seen through the screensRCN; but, in case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy it ONLINE and totally free. In addition, on this platform you can also watch previous episodes of the soap opera so that you have no excuse to miss its inspiring story.

What is the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’ about?

“’Rigo’ is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol. Although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” says FilmAffinity’s synopsis on ‘Rigo’.

Evaristo will look for Silvia to confess that he wants to be her suitor, to the surprise of Michelle’s mother. Photo: LR/RCN composition

What actors make up the cast of ‘Rigo’?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán de Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofia Durango

