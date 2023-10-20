RCN continues to innovate and surprise the Colombian public with its productions. On this occasion, he premiered ‘Rigo’, the soap opera about the life of the cyclist Rigoberto Uran and which is inspired by the book of the same name by Andres Lopez. The fiction premiered on October 9 and with the passing of its chapters it is attracting more and more audiences, who were captivated with the story of improvement of the athlete from the department of Antioquia.

For this reason, in this article we will tell you which actors are part of the cast and what their characters are, so that you feel more familiar with this engaging novel.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’ chapter 8 [EN VIVO] by RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Who are the actors of ‘Rigo’ and what are their characters?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán

The 37-year-old Colombian actor stars in the novel ‘Rigo’, in which he plays the cyclist Rigoberto Urán, who managed to win the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games. In addition to this role, Urrego is also known for his performance in the novel ‘Without breasts there is no paradise’, in which he gave life to Hernán Darío Bayona, ‘Nacho’.

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán. Photo: RCN

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Ana María Estupiñán plays Michelle Durango, Rigoberto’s love interest and who would later become his wife in real life. The actress showed her talent in various Colombian productions such as ‘Oye bonito’, ‘I wait for you there’, ‘La ronca de oro’, ‘Amar y vivir’, among others.

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango. Photo: RCN

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’ chapter 7 [EN VIVO] by RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE FOR FREE

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

The actor from the town of Envigado plays the father of the protagonist, who unfortunately loses his life due to the guerrilla. Robinson Díaz has an extensive career, which began in 1990; Along these lines, he participated in various productions such as ‘Pecados Capitales’, ‘El Cartel’, ‘El Señor de los Cielos’, ‘Mentiras Perfectas’, etc.

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán. Photo: RCN

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Sandra Reyes plays Aracely Urán, Rigoberto’s mother, who is left under her son’s protection when his father dies. Reyes is known for her role as Paula Dávila in the successful novel ‘Pedro, el escamoso’. She was also part of the cast in ‘The President’s Woman’, ‘El cartel de los sapos’, ‘Three miracles’, etc.

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán. Photo: RCN

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 9, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy ONLINE

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

The 55-year-old Colombian actor, Julián Arango, is Don Evaristo, the villain of the story, who is characterized by his frivolous personality, his greed and his bad attitude towards Rigo and his family. Arango is known for playing Hugo Lombardi in the famous novel ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’. In addition, he participated in other novels and series such as ‘The Cartel’, ‘Women Assassins’, ‘The Mafia Dolls’, ‘Narcos’, ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’, among many others.

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón. Photo: RCN

What actors complete the cast of ‘Rigo’?

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

#Rigo #cast #actors #characters #RCN #soap #opera