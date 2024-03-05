The novel of Rigoberto Uran entered a key stage that has paralyzed the followers of the production broadcast by the RCN channel.

The novel portrays the life and persistence of the rider from Urrao to become a symbol of Colombian sports.

However, details of his personal life and specifically his relationship with Michelle Durangohis wife.

Rigoberto Urán and his wife Michelle.

Precisely, in the last week one of the most emotional episodes was broadcast and it was the intimate encounter experienced by the couple, after they had ended their courtship.

​

The scene generated many reactions on social networks, but also in the Urán house.

Rigo shared a video through his social networks in which he is seen observing the scene, while Michelle reacts with shame, as it is such a private moment for the couple.

“So much camel for me to see, ahh? There she is going to meet the real 'Toro de Urrao', the real 'Toro de Urrao' is what she is going to see,” Rigo said with humor while Michelle laughed and covered her face.

SPORTS

More sports news