You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Rigoberto Urán and his wife Michelle Durango
Instagram: Michelle Durango / EFE
Rigoberto Urán and his wife Michelle Durango
The couple carefully followed the broadcast of the episode.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The novel of Rigoberto Uran entered a key stage that has paralyzed the followers of the production broadcast by the RCN channel.
The novel portrays the life and persistence of the rider from Urrao to become a symbol of Colombian sports.
However, details of his personal life and specifically his relationship with Michelle Durangohis wife.
Precisely, in the last week one of the most emotional episodes was broadcast and it was the intimate encounter experienced by the couple, after they had ended their courtship.
The scene generated many reactions on social networks, but also in the Urán house.
Rigo shared a video through his social networks in which he is seen observing the scene, while Michelle reacts with shame, as it is such a private moment for the couple.
“So much camel for me to see, ahh? There she is going to meet the real 'Toro de Urrao', the real 'Toro de Urrao' is what she is going to see,” Rigo said with humor while Michelle laughed and covered her face.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rigo #Michelle #react #intimate #encounter #experienced #couple
Leave a Reply