With the tourism industry badly hit by the coronavirus crisis and demand plummeting, how much is coming out today? buy a suitcase?

The offer is diverse. Variety of colors, brands and materials. But there are two key elements to be able to decide: the weight and size. This is essential so that those who travel by plane can avoid excesses in the allowed limit and can take full advantage of the carry-on space.

Variety

The company Karpathos offers six models. Three of rigid material and three of fabric, which vary in size and price. As can be seen on the website www.karpatos.com.ar/valijas, the values ​​range from 13,900 to almost 22 thousand pesos.

The smallest hard case is made of high-strength polypropylene, comes with a two-year warranty and is expandable. It weighs 2.80 kilos and measures 50 centimeters high by 40 wide and 20 deep. It has a value of 17,900 pesos. The one that follows in size has the same characteristics, but its measurements increase by 10 and 5 centimeters respectively and it weighs 3.40 kilos. It costs 19,900 pesos. The widest of that line is at 21,900 which makes it the most expensive of the brand. Its measurements are 70x50x30 centimeters and it weighs 4.40 kilos.

The other three models are made of fabric and are cheaper than those already mentioned. The smallest of 45 centimeters high by 35 wide and 25 deep is at 13,900 pesos. The intermediate 60X40X25 centimeters has a value of 17,000 pesos and the next one with 70 centimeters high comes out 19,000 pesos. Unlike the rigid ones, this line is smaller and has external pockets.

“They all have a aluminum trolley, reinforcement throughout its structure, four wheels that make them super easy to transport and TSA padlock”, Said Gabriel Billalo, a salesperson for the brand. The particularity of this type of lock is that it is approved by the United States Transportation Security Agency and allows customs personnel at airports to open them to inspect luggage.

Karpatos has agreements with different banks that offer discounts when using their cards. They also work with the Now 3, Now 6 and Now 12 payment plans.

On the website you can see even more suitcases of the six mentioned. “Are representatives of Valigeria Roncato, this Italian company is dedicated to the commercialization of luggage worldwide and has representation in the main capitals of the world ”.

The models from the old continent are more numerous and the price range oscillates between 13 thousand and 25,500 pesos. “One of the best-selling suitcases is the ultra-light Flight rigid. It is made with high resistance materials. It also has an attractive, functional design and an international brand guarantee ”.

That line comes in three different sizes. The smallest, thought as hand luggage, costs 23,500 pesos. The median, 68 centimeters high and 45 wide, weighs 3.40 kilos and costs 25,500 pesos. The largest has the same value, but is 10 centimeters taller and 5 centimeters wider and weighs 80 grams more. All are expandable, have internal organizers and their wheels can rotate 360.

With USB port

Other brands specialized in suitcases is Delsey Paris, which is present in several provinces of Argentina such as Córdoba, Chaco, Formosa, Entre Ríos, La Pampa, Mendoza, among others. The offer is wide in every way. From colors, characteristics and designs. Prices range from 12,900 pesos to almost 45,000 pesos.

According to the website www.delsey.com.ar, one of the new models is the Turenne Premium whose great added value is that it has a USB port. On the outside, it is rigid and comes with a recessed TSA lock on the top, among other things. Inside, it has a bag for dirty clothes and another for shoes. It weighs 2 kilos and costs 41,500 pesos.

Another option for frequent air travelers is the limited edition New Envoll Air France, created based on the maximum dimensions allowed by that airline. They come in three sizes, the largest has a cost of 28,900 pesos, the median costs 28,500 and the smallest, specially designed for the aircraft cabin, is 27,600. In addition, the set of three suitcases can be purchased for 76,500.

“The best lines have double closure to prevent theft by vandalism. They also have a locator system in case luggage is lost. It is like a patent that must be registered in the trademark. The Turenne model, for example, has a built-in scale, ”said Mariana Ramírez, a seller of the premises located in Recoleta.

Lagos luggage, which is rigid, is one of the most popular. At the branch, the largest suitcase is at 15,500 pesos, the median at 14,900 and the cabin model at 13,900 pesos. Buying through the website you can access the benefit of paying for the product in 6 installments without interest, and shipping is free if you exceed 6 thousand pesos. In stores, most items are discounted by the end of the summer season. In addition, you can pay in person with Now 12.

Coronavirus crisis

The market was hit by travel restrictions imposed to try to control the pandemic.

“Before all tourism came, but now without the presence of people from Brazil or Europeans, those who buy are from the area or are people who saw something on the website and come to ask.”

Billalo from Karpatos said: “Due to the closure of borders and airports, the demand for luggage from foreigners and local customers was significantly affected. Currently there was a slight improvement in the purchase of bags and suitcases for domestic tourism destinations. We had to migrate largely to online as well as product promotion on social media. We also implement payment methods such as the QR code in person ”.