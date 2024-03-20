Rights | When Riikka Karppinen went hiking in a familiar swamp, the guards of the mining company met her – Metsähallitus was stunned

Viiankiaavaan Metsähallitus, which hosts the nature reserve in Sodankylä, has requested a report on the supervision of hikers from the mining company that conducts test drilling in the area.

The mining company Anglo American Sakatti Mining has hired security guards in the area who ask hikers for names and reasons for moving in the area.

Viiankiaapa is a state-owned wetland conservation area hosted by Metsähallitus nature services. Sakatti Mining did authorized test drilling in the protected area until March 15.

Metsähallitus emphasizes that you can move and hike freely in the Viiankiaava protected area.

“The mining company has no right to limit camping in the area,” says Metsähallitus' director of nature services Henrik Janssonwhom HS reached from his vacation in Lapland.

Walking in nature reserves is allowed to everyone based on everyone's right, with the exception of nature parks and separately demarcated sites.

Riikka Karppinen emphasizes that you can hike in the state's nature reserve without a valid permit or ID card. Pictured is Karppinen on the Viiankiaava nature trail in July 2019.

Viiankiaavaan an environmental activist known as a defender Riikka Karppinen got into a confusing situation at the end of the week when the mining company's guards stopped him at the edge of the swamp.

Karppinen was going on a trip to the swamp with a friend. On Saturday night, he went to the parking lot of the conservation area to check if it had been plowed. In the dark, a car started following him, which was revealed the next day to be a security guard's car.

“It left a strange feeling of insecurity,” says Karppinen.

The next day, the guards stopped Karppinen and his acquaintance at the reindeer gate, through which the two were supposed to be directed to the wilderness.

“The guard asked what things we were doing. I told you that we were going out for a walk. It wasn't possible because the area was reportedly a construction site,” says Karppinen.

When Karppinen said that the area is a conservation area and anyone can move there, the two were asked for names.

“When I asked to know which law gives the right to oblige hikers to reveal their identity, the guard became difficult and claimed that he only asked if you had names. I repeated that we have names, and we went for a walk,” says Karppinen.

After this, the duo was followed by two more guards, who also wanted to know the reason for moving in the area and urged them to contact the CEO of the mining companies.

About the event Karppinen was left worried and insecure:

“What causes concern is what the direction is when the company's grips are this hard and the answers are blunt. You also had a very unpleasant feeling when the guards were following the camping trip the whole time.”

Karppinen emphasizes that the hikers were not in the construction site and were not going there.

“Guarding was done kilometers away from the company's depot area,” he says.

Sakatti Mining did test drilling in the Viiankiaava conservation area in Sodankylä until March 15. One drilling rig is about the size of a truck trailer.

A mining company CEO of AA Sakatti Mining Pertti Lambergin according to the background of the guarding and asking for names is the activities of the activists of the environmental movement Elokapina in the area.

The August rebellion protested in the area, stopping test drilling repeatedly during the three months the nature reserve was drilling. Drilling ended on Friday of last week.

“The August uprising has been disturbing the construction site since mid-December. It has been a tough three months, and the staff has been sensitive. The security guards have had to be suspicious of everyone moving in the area,” says Lamberg.

“This has led to the fact that even those who go to the swamp with the right things have been asked for reasons and information.”

According to Lamberg, asking for names tells the mining company what kind of mover it is.

“Names are not saved or registered anywhere,” he assures.

Visitors according to Lamberg, efforts have been made to turn away from the reindeer gate, which was also used by Riikka Karppinen. It is not an actual camping area, but many locals have traveled to Viiankiaava through that route.

“There is a pit area that we have rented from a private landowner. We have round-the-clock surveillance in the area, because Elokapina came to the site whenever it happened,” says Lamberg.

Sakatti Mining has stopped mechanical research in the nature reserve, but the depot area outside the area is still in use.

Viiankiaapa is one of the most representative aapas in the Sodankylä region.

Animal rebellion demands that Viiankiaapa be pacified from mining and ore prospecting.

The broader goal is to ban ore prospecting in all protected areas. Now, ore prospecting is prohibited in nature reserves only in national parks and nature parks.

Sakatti Mining has been planning and researching the mine for Viiankiaava for twenty years. The company has had a drilling permit for Viiankiaava for 15 years, and during this time drilling has been done in the nature reserve during the winter.

British mining company Anglo American and its subsidiary Sakatti Mining covet the metals beneath the marshland, particularly copper and nickel.

Good luck are the most representative monkeys in the Sodankylä area. The huge natural bog area is protected both in the national bog protection program and in the EU's Natura 2000 network.

The most important habitat types to be protected in the aapa bog complex are aapa and oasis bogs, meadows, frost moss springs, wooded bogs and natural forests.

The vegetation of the marsh's lush fens depends on the same green rock that contains the coveted metals.