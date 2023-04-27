The businessmen members of the coparmex in Mazatlán they are very interested in the possibility of building a new hospital for the IMSS, which would increase the number of hospital beds. Fernando Valdés, president of the coparmexhas met with the mayor of MazatlanÉdgar González, to manage a municipal property and thus grant the delegation in Sinaloa the Mexican Social Security Institute all the options so that in 2024 construction begins. Formally, the IMSS has not announced this work, only that there will be a new area for neonates in the so-called “Seguro Nuevo”.

However, given the formal closure of the National Institute of Well-being Health (Insabi) and the launch of the IMSS Wellness In the country, the doubt really enters whether the budget will be allocated as they had contemplated, or it will be redirected. Sinaloans have never been fully satisfied with the medical service of the IMSS and now they fear that it will decline even more.

