All member countries belonging to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have welcomed Finland and Sweden with enthusiasm, except one: Turkey on Wednesday blocked a first vote to start preliminary talks for the two countries’ accession. For reasons that are political, biased, and irrelevant to the decision, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken a hard line in his efforts to derail the membership process of aspiring new members. This should lead to the question of whether under Erdogan’s leadership Turkey can be a serious part of the Alliance.

Likewise, NATO members have proven to be very determined ever since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began, with the exception of Turkey. Apart from authorizing the sale of combat drones to Ukraine, based on an agreement signed between Kiev and the private manufacturer for Defense Baykar Makina before the conflict, Ankara offered little more than a noisy diplomatic operation. Erdogan tried to present himself as a peacemaker between Ukraine and Russia, repeating what he had previously offered to do and which had proved equally ineffective in negotiations with the Taliban during last year’s withdrawal of the US military. .

This peace brokerage attitude served to cover up a modus operandi of close cooperation with Moscow, including the purchase from Russia by Turkey in 2017 of the S-400 missile defense system. Since when is it when the invasion of Russia began, Erdogan refused to send that defensive system to Ukraine, resisted and did not adhere to the sanctions desired by NATO members against Russia. Furthermore, he has allowed his country to become a sort of refuge of choice for the Russian oligarchs, their bank accounts and their investments.

The poor management of the Turkish economy has put Erdogan in the position of having to depend on Russian economic aid. While ordinary Turkish citizens find themselves grappling with sharp spikes in the prices of basic commodities and commodities, Erdogan continues to distribute gargantuan public contracts to his closest allies, usually through unrivaled tenders and often for pretexts of facade. The support of the Russians effectively keeps Erdogan’s regime on its feet and provides the Turkish president with a kind of undemocratic ally.

Under Erdogan’s regime, freedom and transparency in Turkey suffered severe repercussions from all points of view. In the 2021 Global Corruption Perception Index, Turkey ranked 96th from its 77th when Erdogan became prime minister. In the Global Democratic Index of the same year, Turkey was ranked 103rd compared to 88th in 2006. Finland and Sweden, by contrast, are respectively in first and second place in the Global Corruption Perception Index of 2021, and in sixth place. and fourth on the Global Democratic Index.

Oligarchs close to Erdogan systematically got their hands on the Turkish media as the government jailed many opposition journalists, turning a once vibrant and multifaceted domestic press into propaganda organs. International media were harassed by state authorities for broadcasting. Ethnic religious minorities face real persecutions every day. Women’s rights have been trampled on.

NATO’s open door policy requires membership to be accessible to any European country capable of contributing to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region, as long as it meets certain democratic requirements. If we exclude Ergodan, no member of the Alliance has questioned the fact that the two Nordic countries that aspire to join fully meet the established criteria. But what about Turkey, which joined NATO in 1952? Does it meet the expected standards today?

NATO’s most colossal strategic mistake of the last twenty years has been to downplay Putin’s evil intentions and at the same time underestimate the ability of its members to cooperate closely. The Alliance now runs the risk of repeating the same mistake against Erdogan.

Turkey is a member of NATO, but with Erdogan no longer meets the requirements set by the values ​​underlying this great alliance. Article 13 of the North Atlantic Treaty Charter provides for a mechanism to allow member states to withdraw their accession. Perhaps, the time has come to amend Article 13 and to provide for a procedure that allows for the expulsion of a nation that is part of it and that does not meet the requirements of principle or the practical ones.

Lieberman was the Democratic candidate for vice president in 2000 and a senator for the state of Connecticut from 1989 to 2013. Wallace served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations for Management and Reforms during the administration of President George W. Bush. They are respectively members of the advisory board and CEO of the Turkish Democracy Project

Translation by Anna Bissanti