The humanity of governments is measured by the extent of their commitment to meeting the rights and needs of all segments of society, including people of determination. Some may think that they (people of determination) represent a small percentage of global society, but according to the World Health Organization, their number is 1.3 billion people. This is not a small number, as it means that they constitute 15% of the world’s population, with one person of determination out of every seven people.

When we visit some countries, we encounter the lack of allocating facilities for people with mobility disabilities, and this is a very bad thing, as it reflects a kind of unjustified disregard by a segment of society that is not simple, for the most basic rights of its members represented in moving smoothly and flexibly in various public places and government and service departments, and more than that. Failure to protect their legal rights, provide them with protection from abuse and bullying, and seek to integrate them into society and make them equal to others in opportunities, jobs, and education.

From here, we turn to the UAE’s position towards its people and residents of special needs, which is indeed worthy of contemplation in view of the best international practices in this field, and we rely on the law because it is the basis of every strong and just system.

Federal Law No. 29 of 2006 regarding the rights of people of determination is one of the great legislative texts that protects the rights of people of determination. It is the first law issued in the country for this purpose, and provides clear guarantees of care and equal opportunities in the fields of health care and education, by integrating them into public and private schools. It also stipulates providing them with an unlimited quota for jobs in various sectors, while ensuring their right to appropriate training and qualification, and facilitating their access to government buildings and housing. From the federal law, we move to another very strict law issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, which is Law No. 3 of 2022 regarding the rights of people with disabilities in the emirate, which is It practically and fundamentally keeps pace with the best texts in this regard, and consolidates the finest international practices, especially those stipulated in the International Convention on the Rights of this important group, in a way that ensures achieving a decent living, developing legislation regulating the process of their integration into society, and even involving them in drawing up policies, plans and legislation and contributing to making Decisions that affect their quality of life, and protecting them from any abuse. Space may not allow for a detailed discussion of the articles of the two laws, but in general, it is worthy of pride and pride that we live in a state that respects the rights of all groups with full equality, and guarantees a decent life for all without exception.

*Arbitrator and legal advisor