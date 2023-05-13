what happened in the mining industryWhy was one necessary? reform deep to the mining activity in Mexico? I believe that the main complaint that exists on the subject of mining concessions in our country, is that the wealth extracted goes to other places, leaving the communities where the mineral is exploited, with very precarious benefits (through the work they obtain with the companies, which is why it is marginal), and that, obviously , does not compensate the loss his land, deforestation, water contamination and movement of people.

The new one mining legislation published on May 8, 2023, seeks to recover the rectory of the State over the mineral resources and of the water found in the subsoil, to protect the human rights to a healthy environment, to the health and water of the population, in addition to the fact that the towns and communities can preserve their territories. The rights of individuals, communities and a healthy environment should not be treated as incompatible with economic progress and private investment.

The new article 6 of the Mining Law, establishes that the activity of exploration, exploitation and benefit of minerals or substances has the purpose of “contributing to the equitable distribution of public wealth, guaranteeing the protection of the environment, achieving the balanced and sustainable development of the country and improving the conditions of life of the population”. Among the important changes that were made are the following:

Zones prohibited for mining activity. Now, it is expressly established that the granting of concessions in “protected natural areas” or in areas where mining activity “puts the population at risk”, “in areas of minerals or substances declared strategic for the State”, as well as as “in areas without water availability”, in accordance with the priority of uses established in the National Water Law and other applicable regulations.

The need for prior consultation. Another relevant aspect is that it is established that “in the case of lots located in the territories of indigenous or Afro-Mexican peoples or communities”, the Ministry of Economy, for the granting of a mining concession or assignment, will request the competent authority to carry out the ” prior consultation”, free, informed, culturally appropriate and in good faith, to obtain the consent of said peoples and communities. The consultation is a prerequisite for granting the concession title. Besides, it will provide information on the social impact study.

This is relevant, because the social impact study must identify, characterize, quantify, value and prospect the social impacts that derive from the exploration, exploitation and benefit activities object of the concession, as appropriate; the corresponding prevention, mitigation and compensation measures, as well as the determined social management program.

Concession obligation by competition. In accordance with article 13 of the new law, it is established that the Ministry of Economy will only grant mining concessions through public bidding that guarantees the State the best economic conditions and benefits for the population, as well as the performance of actions to preserve , restore and improve the environment, prevent and control air, water, soil and subsoil pollution, in accordance with the applicable provisions.

Compensation for the communities. The new legislation in the same article 13, second paragraph, provides that when in a land subject to competition there is “an area inhabited or occupied by an indigenous or Afro-Mexican people or community, or by any other type of settlement”, the winning person of the contest is “obligated to sign an agreement with the community or town”, corresponding, to obtain the permit to use the land, as well as to cover a consideration of at least 5% of the amount that results from reducing the fiscal result to which refers to the Income Tax Law.

Company obligation to deliver a copy of its Income Tax (ISR) returns. Article 13, third paragraph, orders that “once the concession has been obtained, the holder of the concession will have the obligation to deliver a copy of the corresponding statements to the community in question.” The resources of the consideration will be deposited in an account that will be managed by the community in accordance with the operating rules issued by the Secretariat.

Concession duration. Now, in accordance with article 15 of the Mining Law, the concessions will have a duration of thirty years, counted from the date of their registration in the Public Mining Registry, of which the first five will be used for pre-operational activities.

The concessions may be extended, on a single occasion, for a term of twenty-five years, when their holders have not incurred in any of the grounds for cancellation provided for in this Law, request it within two years and up to one year before the term of its validity, and have the necessary authorizations and permits for its operation, as well as the concession of water for industrial use in mining.

Rights of mining companies over the land. In accordance with article 19, section III, the holders of a mining concession have the right to dispose of the land that is within the surface that they protect, unless they come from another current mining concession.

However, according to section IV of the same article, the right to request the expropriation of the land is eliminated, so now they can only request the temporary occupation or the constitution of easement of the essential land to carry out the works and exploitation and benefit works, as well as for the deposit of earth, tailings, slag and grease tanks, as well as establishing underground easements of passage through mining lots.

Pursuant to article 19 Bis., when the lands subject to a bidding contest for the granting of a mining concession are “social or private property”, the temporary occupation or constitution of easement must be declared once the person who won the contest has obtained the right to use, enjoy or allocate the land necessary to carry out the activities subject to the concession. The concession title will not be delivered until a notarized copy of the respective private contract is provided.

Obligation to negotiate consideration with land owners. The consideration, terms and conditions for the use, enjoyment or affectation of the land, goods or rights necessary to carry out activities of exploitation of minerals or substances covered by the concession title “must be agreed between the owners or holders of said land, goods or rights, including real, ejidal or communal rights, and the concessionaires”.

Free disposal of water is eliminated. The holders of a concession have the right to take advantage of the water coming from tillage (which is extracted from the subsoil), from the mines for the exploitation and benefit of the minerals or substances obtained and the domestic use of the personnel employed in the same, provided that notice be given to the National Water Commission and “rights be paid for it.” Therefore, you will have to obtain a national water concession for industrial use in mining, in accordance with article 81, Bis, of the National Water Law.

In the understanding that according to article 4 of the same National Water Law, any authorization, permit, concession, assignment or extension that is granted in accordance with this law must prioritize human and domestic water consumption. In the event that there is a risk of water availability for human and domestic consumption, “the Water Authority” will reduce or cancel the volume of concessioned water.

Obviously, there are more changes, which exceed the possibilities of this column, but I hope to arouse concern in you, so that you read them and find out first hand.