If you believe a corona graphic shared by the CDU / CSU, basically no other country vaccinates better than Germany. However, the figure lags enormously.

Munich – “Germany is being criticized for its vaccination management in the fight against Covid-19. Right? Not at all! ”With these words begins a tweet from the CDU / CSU parliamentary group. The contribution is garnished with a graphic that promptly makes Germany the world leader in terms of corona vaccination. The Union apparently wants to counter the ongoing criticism of the German vaccination strategy, but is making a crucial mistake.

Corona: CDU / CSU glossed over German vaccination campaign

A figure taken from the Our World in Data website shows four curves showing the number of vaccinations per 100 inhabitants from December 13th to March 26th. In this statistic, Germany ranks at the top together with the EU. About 14 doses of vaccine per 100 inhabitants mean a big advantage over the global figure (about seven).

So is the vaccination campaign going according to plan? One could have got this impression by looking at the graphic. But what about countries like Israel, Great Britain or the USA, where actually far more people are supposed to be immunized against Covid-19? In the figure shared by the CDU / CSU, no answer was given to this question. The countries that ranked ahead of Germany were simply left out, like that Fact finder editorial team of ARD noticed. “The values ​​shown are not incorrect, but they are incomplete,” it says.

Corona: Germany vaccination world champion? The data show a different result

The Our World in Data website allows you to compare any number of countries in different categories. From the confirmed cases to the number of tests to the incidence and also the vaccinated vaccination doses. The website launched at Oxford University offers a lot of data on the global corona situation – including the number of vaccinations per 100 inhabitants picked up by the Union.

If you take a closer look at this data, it becomes apparent relatively quickly that Germany is by no means the front runner, but rather is in the middle. Israel, Chile, Great Britain, USA, Serbia, Hungary, Austria – all of these countries rank ahead of Germany. The list is by no means complete. There are numerous EU countries that are better off than Germany (here you can compare the data for Germany).

Corona vaccination: Germany in 33rd place in vaccination quota

The fact that the Federal Republic is so clearly ahead of the global figure is due to the fact that in many countries vaccination has not yet started at all. In South America, Asia and especially Africa, the vaccination campaigns get off to a very difficult start. In some states, not a single dose of the vaccine has yet been injected. These continents are pulling the global cut down.

The Seychelles are currently the world leader in terms of vaccination rates. Israel and Great Britain complete the unofficial vaccination pedestal. Germany ranks 33rd – behind Norway and ahead of Cyprus.

country Vaccination rate * 1. Seychelles 64.2 percent 2. Israel 60.3 percent 3. Great Britain 44.4 percent 4. United Arab Emirates 35.2 percent 5. Chile 33.4 percent 6. Bahrain 28.7 percent 7. Malta 28.6 percent 8. USA 28 percent 33. Germany 10.8 percent

* Source: Our World in Data as of March 29th

CDU / CSU makes Germany the world vaccination champion – the tweet has now been deleted

After the CDU / CSU published the tweet, there was criticism of the misleading display of the graphic on social media. The Union then deleted the contribution. A statement said: “Our tweet yesterday on vaccination is very unsuitable. It doesn’t meet our standards. We ask for apology.”