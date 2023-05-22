Current prime minister overcomes leftist candidate; 2nd round may still give majority to government

The New Democracy party, led by current Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, won the legislative elections in Greece, with a total of 40.8% of the vote. The legislative election took place this Sunday (May 21, 2023). The center-right party won the left-wing Syriza party (Radical Left Coalition, in Portuguese), of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, which in turn added up to 20.1% of the total. As the government has not established an absolute majority to govern without a coalition, new elections will be called between June and July. This new election may yield extra seats to the government in Parliament.