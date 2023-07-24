With 99% of the polls counted, Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party takes 136 seats in Parliament; it takes 176 to rule

With 99% of the polls counted, the right-wing party PP (Popular Party), led by Alberto Núñes Feijoowon the general elections in Spain, but failed to form a majority and needs to negotiate a coalition to govern.

This requires 176 seats in Parliament. So far, the PP has 136, while its right-wing ally Vox won another 33. With that, the parties have, together, 169 seats and will need to attract at least 7 seats to formalize the victory.

The election put in dispute the 350 seats of the Congress of Deputies, as well as 208 of the 265 seats of the Senate. In the Spanish parliamentary system, political parties present a list of candidates for deputies. Voters vote for subtitles. After the elections, the proportion of votes that each party received is verified and the number of seats that will be occupied by the party is arrived at. The exception is senators, the only ones elected by direct vote.

The current government of the current prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, was formed after the November 2019 elections. It consists of a left-wing coalition between the Psoe and the Unidas Podemos coalition. This was because Sánchez’s party did not get an absolute majority to elect a prime ministerial candidate on its own, needing to unite with Podemos. This was the 1st formal government coalition in Spanish politics since the end of Francoism in 1975.

With 47.2 million inhabitantsSpain has a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) per capita from € 24,580 – less than HUH (European Union) of €28,840.

EARLY ELECTIONS

Elections in Spain were initially scheduled for December 2023. On May 29, however, Sánchez decided anticipate the lawsuit. The prime minister justified the decision with the poor performance of his left-wing coalition in local and regional elections.

Of the 12 autonomous regions of Spain that were at stake, 10 were governed by the Psoe, but only 4 remained under the acronym’s command after the May 28 elections. The PP took the majority. “Spaniards must clarify which political forces want to take the lead”, said the Prime Minister after the results were announced.

The Psoe is the party that has governed Spain for the longest time since the country had its first democratic elections in 1977, after the death of dictator Francisco Franco (1907-1975). In 40 years of free elections, Spain was one of the only countries in Europe where there was still no representative presence of a right-wing populist party in parliament. This phenomenon, which became known as the “Spanish exception”, came to an end with the rise of Vox in 2018.

POPULAR PARTY

With a liberal-conservative ideology, the PP was in power before Sánchez, with Mariano Rajoy becoming prime minister in 2016. However, 2 years later, the Spanish Parliament approved the removal of Rajoy and elected Sánchez as his successor. In the 2019 elections, the left-wing coalition made it possible for Sánchez to remain in office.

In 2022, the PP underwent a change of leadership after internal pressures and mobilizations removed Pablo Casado from the party’s presidency and Feijóo took over the acronym. From then on, the party rose in opinion polls in Spain and reached most of the autonomous regions in the regional elections of May 2023. The Psoe managed to reduce the percentage difference between him and rivals in recent weeks.

WHO IS ALBERTO NUÑES F