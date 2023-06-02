Prime Minister Mark Rutte has had the image for years that he promises more than he can deliver. He has often been forgiven within his own VVD, but now members are growing grumpy about a very important and sensitive theme for the liberals: asylum.

The number of asylum seekers coming to the Netherlands has been rising for years. Rutte said at the last congress in November that this number must be “substantially reduced” and promised to “work terribly hard on it in the coming months”. The VVD will hold another congress on Saturday. Rutte will have to explain there why the influx of asylum seekers is only growing for the time being.

While there was already great concern at the previous VVD congress about the expected arrival of almost 50,000 asylum seekers throughout 2022, the cabinet is taking into account more than 70,000 asylum seekers for this year. Patience has run out at Classical Liberal, an action group of right-wing and critical VVD members. In a recently sent letter to the VVD party board, they call the rising numbers of asylum seekers “a catastrophe of unprecedented magnitude”.

The letter also states that Rutte’s promise “has not come to fruition” and “no visible measures” have been taken. The critics want to hear from Rutte on Saturday what he has actually tried to get the numbers down in recent months.

Rutte has traveled extensively through Europe and neighboring continents since the last congress. Migration was a prominent theme at an EU summit in February, but existing agreements were mainly reconfirmed. Rutte spoke to European leaders on Thursday in Moldova about a possible migration deal with Tunisia and said there is a “first indication” that the number of migrants coming to Europe through the country is decreasing. Rutte often emphasizes that solving the migration issue is complicated. He recently said that you cannot solve the problem of the high inflow in a few weeks.

Reinier Geerligs, an active member of the Rijssen-Holten department and one of the authors of the letter, is tired of this kind of apology from Rutte. “He made a promise in front of the rotating cameras in November, but the decisiveness and the result have been sad so far. In the business world, we then conduct performance interviews.”

Spread law

It stings Geerligs that the VVD congress agreed with the dispersal law of State Secretary Eric van der Burg, with which municipalities can be forced to take in asylum seekers, as a result of Rutte’s promise in November. “In return, the parliamentary party should have demanded hard guarantees and a package of measures regarding the influx. That did not happen.”

The critics within the VVD understand that Rutte is internationally dependent on other countries. Yet youth club JOVD sees too much “excuse rhetoric” around Europe at the party top. “They keep saying: all kinds of measures cannot be passed through Europe, while member states make the treaties themselves,” says JOVD board member Bram van Bon. He believes that Rutte should make much better use of his extensive experience as prime minister. “I often hear in the VVD that Rutte has been there for so long as head of government in Europe. Then take advantage of this and forge coalitions with like-minded countries such as Austria and Germany. Rutte is doing his best, but it really does not yield enough.”

Rutte made a promise for rotating cameras, but the decisiveness and results have so far been sad Reinier Geerligs from Rijssen-Holten

Apart from Europe, much more needs to be done within the Netherlands, according to critical VVD members, such as cutting back on reception and other measures that make the Netherlands less attractive to asylum seekers. The VVD should demand within the coalition of D66 and ChristenUnie that they recognize the seriousness of the high influx, says Jordy Drieman, leader of the VVD in the Brabant municipality of Cranendonck. “We are in a coalition with parties that do not even want to call this unlimited influx of asylum seekers a problem. That is really no longer possible. If we cannot tackle this problem with these coalition partners, it is better for you as a VVD to leave the cabinet.”

Nuisance from ‘safelanders’

According to Drieman, the villages in his municipality have been experiencing great nuisance for years due to the azc in Budel, in particular from ‘safelanders’, asylum seekers who are almost certainly not entitled to a residence permit, but nevertheless come to the Netherlands and do not leave. “There is a lot of shoplifting, the bus stop at the AZC has been removed due to threats to drivers, there are permanent security guards at the railway station.”

Drieman says that the situation cannot improve as long as the influx does not decrease first. “Cranendonck is in miniature what awaits the whole of the Netherlands. This is going to disrupt society.”

Although the VVD congress already demanded a substantial restriction of the influx in November, according to coalition sources, ‘sharp negotiations’ have only been underway for a few weeks about new national measures to limit the influx. In the months before the Provincial Council elections it would have been politically impossible to take sensitive decisions on asylum, and after the elections it was mainly the disagreement about the nitrogen dossier that dominated the cabinet’s agenda.

Rutte IV’s goal is now to come up with a new package of measures regarding asylum before the summer, within a few weeks. It is therefore expected that Rutte and VVD party chairman Sophie Hermans will ask angry VVD members on Saturday to be patient just a little longer.

VVD MP Ruben Brekelmans is confident that the coalition parties will come to an agreement, although the negotiations are not easy according to him. “Everything that everyone agrees on in the coalition has been done or tried before.”

Brekelmans finds asylum “the biggest problem in the Netherlands” that now requires a solution. That is precisely why he also mentions the flip side of the plea of ​​critical VVD members to blow up the coalition. “In new elections you know: the problem remains and gets bigger, and half a year too little is happening.”

Brekelmans has not yet convinced VVD member Geerligs. “Nothing is happening at all now,” says Geerligs.