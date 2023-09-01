Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Split

A leader of the right-wing group Proud Boyz has been jailed for his part in the storming of the Capitol in Washington.

Washington DC – What Donald Trump’s role surrounding the storming of the Capitol in 2021 will be in the USA answer a court in March 2024. Then the ex-president has to complain about “sabotaging the peaceful takeover”. Joe Bidens responsible for election victory. One who apparently played a crucial role has already been sentenced.

Storming the Capitol: Proud Boyz leader and Trump supporter has to go to prison for 17 years

Joseph Biggs has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. A judge in the federal district court in Washington sentenced the former leader of the far-right group “Proud Boyz” (“Proud Boys”) to prison, among other things, for “seditious conspiracy,” reports the New York Times. The long imprisonment is due to the fact that Bigg’s offense was legally classified as an act of terrorism. The public prosecutor had asked for 33 years.

Once a leader of the “Proud Boyz”, he is now serving 17 years in prison for his role in the Capitol storm: Joseph Biggs. © IMAGO/Sam Thomas

“January 6 broke our tradition of the peaceful transfer of power, which is one of the most precious things we had as Americans. Note that I said ‘had’ – we don’t have it anymore,” judge Timothy J. Kelly said in the New York Times quoted. The Attack on the Capitol in Washington was a “national disgrace”.

Only one Capitol striker has received a lengthy prison sentence

The sentence against Biggs, who was found guilty in May, is the second-hardest ever in connection with the Parliament building attack. Only Stewart Rhodes has received a longer sentence so far. The leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

In court documents, Biggs is described by prosecutors as a “vocal leader” of the Proud Boyz. He is said to have declared just days after Trump’s defeat in the presidential election to Biden that the country could face a “civil war”. He is also said to have encouraged other Trump supporters to follow Trump’s call to action in a tweet. (mt)