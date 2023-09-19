Right-wing terrorism | Weapons made by the defendants were presented in court – “These were just toys”

The Päijät-Häme district court in Lahti is dealing with a case in which Finnish men are accused of terrorist crimes.
Päijät-Hämeen in the district court in Lahti, the trial continues on Tuesday, dealing with the terrorism charges of men characterized as extreme right-wingers.
Prosecutors are demanding prison sentences for all four defendants. According to the prosecutors, some of the accused tried to start a race war and collapse society.
The demand for the harshest punishment concerns the 28-year-old man who is still in prison. According to the prosecutors, he can be considered the main perpetrator.
The prosecutors demanded that the man be punished for, among other things, firearm crimes committed with terrorist intent. He is also accused of being trained to commit terrorist crimes.
Accused The 28-year-old man was in Tuesday’s session via remote connection. He was wearing a red hoodie. The man had a hood on his head at first, but when his hearing began, he took it off his head.
The 28-year-old man answered the questions asked by the defense, but to most of the questions asked by the prosecutors, he stated: “Nothing to say.”
The man told the hearing that he started making weapons for self-defense and to prepare for the collapse of society.
“My goal was that the weapons would be buried in the forest and I would have continued my studies. I would have picked up a weapon dug up in the forest for self-defense if I had come to the situation that society was in an uneasy state.”
The defense asked the man in court if he intended to shoot people.
“There was no intention to initiate violence. If I’ve said something like that, it’s been an expression of bad mood and a rant.”
The man says that he shared his thoughts with a group of about 15 people, his online acquaintances.
The man said that the homemade weapons have malfunctioned.
“There have been input errors and other things. I haven’t had proper skills or know-how,” the man said and stated that more investment should have been made to make well-functioning weapons.
The police according to the investigation, the man has demonstrated his ability for long-term planned activities. According to the preliminary investigation, he has already started planning and implementing the manufacture of weapons in 2021.
In court, the man said that he had not received training in the use of firearms, their manufacture, nor the manufacture or use of explosives.
When the defense asks the man about the planned nerve gas attack on the parliament, he answers:
“It was a drunken night out. There is no way I can get hold of nerve gas.”
The man said in court that he does not intend to continue similar activities after his eventual release.
“I have been in pretrial detention for eight months and participated in preventive activities. I have started to think about the world differently. I never want to go to jail again.”
In the preliminary investigation found out that the 28-year-old man acquired the 3d printer needed to make parts for the FGC-9 gun in late 2021, when he started printing the first parts at home. He printed parts according to a pdf file downloaded from the Internet. The file contained all the instructions and templates for making the FGC-9 gun.
According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the 28-year-old man first built FGC-9 weapons at home and later in the hall he rented. In addition, the man made a homemade pen gun and also planned to make other 3d printable weapons.
According to the police investigation, the man started making weapons at his home already in November 2021, until in June 2022 he rented a warehouse in Lahti for the purpose of building weapons.
The 28-year-old also had to use an outside company for the machining of weapon parts. The group came up with cover stories for the parts to be worked on, so that they wouldn’t be combined into future parts for the gun. According to the police investigation, the 28-year-old also intended to manufacture serial firearms, the trigger mechanism part of which would have been made using an external machining workshop.
According to the police investigation, the man had acquired extensive information on the construction of firearms on the computer. During the preliminary investigation, FGC-9 weapons, a 9mm pen pistol and a Cheetah-9 gun frame were confiscated from the 28-year-old.
In addition, an unfinished “Biltema SMG” manual, which is suspected to have been made by the 28-year-old, was captured from the computer. This guide was supposed to become the instruction needed to make a homemade weapon, which would utilize as many materials as possible from Finnish hardware stores.
On Tuesday morning an inspection of the weapons was carried out in court.
An investigator in the Central Criminal Police’s crime laboratory was heard as a witness Sami Lehtoawho has done test shootings with weapons made by the defendants.
Lehto states that the FGC-9 weapons were partly made of plastic, partly of metal. He says that the gun was originally developed by a German young man together with two people living in the United States.
“You can’t use them for hunting or sniper shooting, you can mainly use them for fun. You don’t buy anything but springs and nuts for the guns, otherwise the original intention was to make everything yourself up to the barrel. The purpose of the radical right was also that no traces would be left.”
According to Lehto, the operational condition of the weapons was variable. They had self-loading one-shot fire, which means that each shot is made by pressing the trigger.
According to Lehto, it is typical for self-made FGC weapons that they can either break down or withstand tens or hundreds of shots.
“The weapons had faults, but the individual shots worked. These were just toys. There were several reasons for the defects, such as those related to measurement accuracy. With some weapons, it was possible to fire several hundred shots.”
Lehto determined at the hearing that the weapons were short, self-loading firearms, but they were not intended to be serial firearms. According to Lehto, the weapons were fired in test firings by remote firing.
“We didn’t dare to trigger them out of hand, because they are self-made and have not been tested. The weapons are made to hurt. We always evaluate whether the gun is safe to fire. Factory guns are metal, and they are of a different level of reliability than these.”
“When the weapons worked, they were in the danger category of the police service pistol,” says Lehto.
When Lehdo was asked if the weapons hit a target about 50 meters away, he answered that it was accidental.
“For example, one gun was stuck in a bench, and it hit an A4 paper about 15 meters away.”
According to Lehto, manufacturing FGC weapons requires a lot of know-how and know-how.
“There are very different types of plastic that can be printed. The plastic used in these weapons was the cheapest and weakest possible. It only withstands heat of about 60 degrees, better quality plastics have better heat resistance and toughness.”
