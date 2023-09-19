Right-wing terrorism | Weapons made by the defendants were presented in court – “These were just toys”

The Päijät-Häme district court in Lahti is dealing with a case in which Finnish men are accused of terrorist crimes.

Päijät-Hämeen in the district court in Lahti, the trial continues on Tuesday, dealing with the terrorism charges of men characterized as extreme right-wingers.

Prosecutors are demanding prison sentences for all four defendants. According to the prosecutors, some of the accused tried to start a race war and collapse society.

The demand for the harshest punishment concerns the 28-year-old man who is still in prison. According to the prosecutors, he can be considered the main perpetrator.

The prosecutors demanded that the man be punished for, among other things, firearm crimes committed with terrorist intent. He is also accused of being trained to commit terrorist crimes.

Accused The 28-year-old man was in Tuesday’s session via remote connection. He was wearing a red hoodie. The man had a hood on his head at first, but when his hearing began, he took it off his head.

The 28-year-old man answered the questions asked by the defense, but to most of the questions asked by the prosecutors, he stated: “Nothing to say.”

The man told the hearing that he started making weapons for self-defense and to prepare for the collapse of society.

“My goal was that the weapons would be buried in the forest and I would have continued my studies. I would have picked up a weapon dug up in the forest for self-defense if I had come to the situation that society was in an uneasy state.”

The blue plastic box contained FGC-9 guns, five gun magazines, cartridges and rubber gloves.

The defense asked the man in court if he intended to shoot people.

“There was no intention to initiate violence. If I’ve said something like that, it’s been an expression of bad mood and a rant.”

The man says that he shared his thoughts with a group of about 15 people, his online acquaintances.

The man said that the homemade weapons have malfunctioned.

“There have been input errors and other things. I haven’t had proper skills or know-how,” the man said and stated that more investment should have been made to make well-functioning weapons.

The FCG-9 gun has a sticker “Rock against communism”. RAC music belongs to extreme right-wing culture.

The police according to the investigation, the man has demonstrated his ability for long-term planned activities. According to the preliminary investigation, he has already started planning and implementing the manufacture of weapons in 2021.

In court, the man said that he had not received training in the use of firearms, their manufacture, nor the manufacture or use of explosives.

When the defense asks the man about the planned nerve gas attack on the parliament, he answers:

“It was a drunken night out. There is no way I can get hold of nerve gas.”

The man said in court that he does not intend to continue similar activities after his eventual release.

“I have been in pretrial detention for eight months and participated in preventive activities. I have started to think about the world differently. I never want to go to jail again.”

In the preliminary investigation found out that the 28-year-old man acquired the 3d printer needed to make parts for the FGC-9 gun in late 2021, when he started printing the first parts at home. He printed parts according to a pdf file downloaded from the Internet. The file contained all the instructions and templates for making the FGC-9 gun.

The 3d printer that was on the floor of the office.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the 28-year-old man first built FGC-9 weapons at home and later in the hall he rented. In addition, the man made a homemade pen gun and also planned to make other 3d printable weapons.

According to the police investigation, the man started making weapons at his home already in November 2021, until in June 2022 he rented a warehouse in Lahti for the purpose of building weapons.

The 28-year-old also had to use an outside company for the machining of weapon parts. The group came up with cover stories for the parts to be worked on, so that they wouldn’t be combined into future parts for the gun. According to the police investigation, the 28-year-old also intended to manufacture serial firearms, the trigger mechanism part of which would have been made using an external machining workshop.

According to the police investigation, the man had acquired extensive information on the construction of firearms on the computer. During the preliminary investigation, FGC-9 weapons, a 9mm pen pistol and a Cheetah-9 gun frame were confiscated from the 28-year-old.

In addition, an unfinished “Biltema SMG” manual, which is suspected to have been made by the 28-year-old, was captured from the computer. This guide was supposed to become the instruction needed to make a homemade weapon, which would utilize as many materials as possible from Finnish hardware stores.

On Tuesday morning an inspection of the weapons was carried out in court.

An investigator in the Central Criminal Police’s crime laboratory was heard as a witness Sami Lehtoawho has done test shootings with weapons made by the defendants.

Lehto states that the FGC-9 weapons were partly made of plastic, partly of metal. He says that the gun was originally developed by a German young man together with two people living in the United States.

“You can’t use them for hunting or sniper shooting, you can mainly use them for fun. You don’t buy anything but springs and nuts for the guns, otherwise the original intention was to make everything yourself up to the barrel. The purpose of the radical right was also that no traces would be left.”

Researcher Sami Lehto and a diagram of the FGC-9 weapon made with a 3d printer at the Päijät-Häme district court in Lahti.

According to Lehto, the operational condition of the weapons was variable. They had self-loading one-shot fire, which means that each shot is made by pressing the trigger.

According to Lehto, it is typical for self-made FGC weapons that they can either break down or withstand tens or hundreds of shots.

“The weapons had faults, but the individual shots worked. These were just toys. There were several reasons for the defects, such as those related to measurement accuracy. With some weapons, it was possible to fire several hundred shots.”

Lehto determined at the hearing that the weapons were short, self-loading firearms, but they were not intended to be serial firearms. According to Lehto, the weapons were fired in test firings by remote firing.

“We didn’t dare to trigger them out of hand, because they are self-made and have not been tested. The weapons are made to hurt. We always evaluate whether the gun is safe to fire. Factory guns are metal, and they are of a different level of reliability than these.”

“When the weapons worked, they were in the danger category of the police service pistol,” says Lehto.

When Lehdo was asked if the weapons hit a target about 50 meters away, he answered that it was accidental.

“For example, one gun was stuck in a bench, and it hit an A4 paper about 15 meters away.”

According to Lehto, manufacturing FGC weapons requires a lot of know-how and know-how.

“There are very different types of plastic that can be printed. The plastic used in these weapons was the cheapest and weakest possible. It only withstands heat of about 60 degrees, better quality plastics have better heat resistance and toughness.”

See also Official crimes | The police tried to stop the corona ring by informing about the yoga pioneer who avoided the test - Fines for the police A self-made 3d-printed object that is approximately 20 centimeters long. The text “Cheetah” is printed on the item. The object is shaped like a pistol body and has a handle and a trigger arc. The item is not a functional firearm in this condition. However, the pistol frame is considered a licensed part of the firearm.

Self-made, so-called pen pistol-type firearm in terms of structure and operating principle. The weapon has a total length of 20 centimeters, and the length of the rifled barrel is five centimeters. The police performed a test firing with the gun, where the gun worked flawlessly. According to the police, the pen pistol-type weapon was a functional firearm that required a permit. The weapon is a firearm disguised as an object other than a firearm, so it is a particularly dangerous firearm as defined by the Firearms Act.

Homemade firearm FGC-9 Mk2. The caliber of the weapon is 9 mm Luger. The upper and lower body of the gun, the handle and the buttstock are 3d-printed black plastic. The barrel of the weapon, the slide with the shock base and the trigger mechanism are metal. The gun’s barrel and slide are also self-made. The trigger mechanism is factory-made. The police conducted test firings with the gun, where it was found that the slide feeds the cartridges from the magazine into the cartridge chamber and the shot shell exits the gun like a self-loading single-fire weapon, but the gun does not cock after the shot is fired. After retuning the gun, the gun could be fired again. The police’s conclusion was that the FGC-9 Mk2 is a functional firearm that requires a permit.

During the house search, the police found, among other things, a cardboard box with 450 pieces of 9mm cartridges.

Seven self-made cartridge magazines and one magazine body part. The magazines hold 24 cartridges. The magazines are about 17 centimeters long. The magazines are suitable for FGC-9 guns. Seven working magazines and one magazine frame are firearm parts that require a permit due to their large cartridge capacity.