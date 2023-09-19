Right-wing terrorism | Today, the court hears the main accused in the Päijät-Häme terrorism case

According to the prosecutor, there were terrorist intentions behind the printing of the weapons. The man said in the preliminary investigation that he wanted to prepare to defend himself because of the Russia news.

Päijät-Hämeen the 28-year-old main accused in the terrorism criminal case is scheduled to be heard today. The man is accused of, among other things, a gross firearm crime committed with terrorist intent and training for the commission of a terrorist crime.

According to the prosecutor, the man manufactured weapons illegally and with terrorist intent by 3D printing. In addition, he is accused, among other things, of looking for instructions on the Internet for making explosives.

According to the prosecutor, the man’s actions show that he had decided to commit or prepare one or more crimes committed with terrorist intent. During the preliminary investigation, several guns, gun parts and cartridges were confiscated from the man.

“Taking into account that (the accused) has expressly acquired 3d printers, tools and a separate storage space for the manufacture of weapons, the fact that (the accused’s) purpose has been to manufacture numerous weapons also for sale, and the ideology adopted by (the accused) and the purpose of the operation, the act must be considered as a whole judging as gross,” the prosecutor wrote in his subpoena application.

Prosecutor according to him, the man had adopted the extreme right-wing accelerationist ideology, which incites a so-called race war leading to the collapse of a democratic society, and in which the use of violence is accepted when defending the supremacy of the white population.

“(The accused’s) immediate goal has been to practice, equip and mentally prepare himself to participate in such violent acts that would hasten and contribute to the start of the aforementioned race war and the collapse of society.”

Today, the police expert on the seized weapons is also scheduled to be heard in court.

Man has pleaded guilty to a felony firearms offense but denies terroristic intent. In the preliminary investigation, he said that he got the idea because of the news related to Russia in the fall of last year.

“That’s when I decided that I should make a gun so that people wouldn’t just shoot me here,” the man said.

He said that he wanted to be prepared for what “the world political situation, the power outages of the coming winter and the famine of the coming winter can create”.

“So I am prepared to defend my property and myself. These FGC-9 weapons were not going to initiate any kind of violence. Mainly for self-defense and other things like that.”

The man also admitted that he had, among other things, discussed weapons on the Internet, but only said that he “had a night out” and that the writings were made while drunk. According to the man, the “terrorist-like messages” were about seeking excitement, adrenaline and extreme experiences, as well as relieving bad feelings.

During the interrogations, the man said that he thinks society is in a bad state and it would be a good thing for citizens to have guns. The interrogator asked the man if he wanted to destroy society as it is now.

“The hypothetical idea here is that society must be brought down and a new one should be built on top of it. This is a treatment of the theme”, the man answered.

In the story in addition to the 28-year-old, three other men aged 21, 26 and 66 are accused. The 26-year-old is also accused of, among other things, aggravated firearms crime committed with terrorist intent and training to commit a terrorist crime.

A 21-year-old man is accused of assisting terrorist crimes. According to the prosecutor, the alleged actions of the 66-year-old man accused in the case did not have a terrorist motive.

Lahti is the alleged crime scene in several of the charges. According to the prosecutor, the acts take place in time between 2021 and 2023. The defendants have mostly denied the criminal suspicions.

The trial of the case in the district court ends next week, and the verdict is scheduled to be handed down in October. The prosecutor demands an unconditional prison sentence of at least two years and eight months for the main accused. The prosecutor is demanding suspended sentences for the 66- and 21-year-old men. At least one year in prison is required for the 26-year-old, but the prosecutor plans to take a position on an unconditional or conditional punishment only later.