Right-wing terrorism | An extraordinary terrorism trial begins in Lahti

An extraordinary trial begins in Lahti on Monday, dealing with the terrorism charges of an extreme right-wing group. HS monitors the events on site.

Päijät-Hämeen In the district court in Lahti, the processing of extraordinary crimes under Finnish conditions will begin on Monday, when three Finnish men will be charged with firearm crimes committed with terrorist intent.

The police suspect that they formed a radicalized, anti-immigration far-right group, which would also have trained for terrorist crimes. In addition, one will be charged with a firearm-related crime. They are from Lahti, Oulu, Somero and Hyvinkää.

More information is expected on Monday morning, when the indictment and the police investigation become public. A few facts about the suspected crimes that are already known make the case exceptional.

The group is suspected of being able to manufacture functional FGC-9 automatic weapons by 3d printing. According to the prosecutor, they prepared them because an armed conflict between population groups was ahead.

The Central Criminal Police and the Häme Police Department have investigated the men’s ideological motive for the acts. One topic that motivated the group was anti-immigration.

The police describe the men’s world of thought as representing an accelerationist ideology. Such a person aims for the collapse of society with, for example, various terrorist attacks, after which extreme right-wing forces would take over.

Accelerationism is about the way of thinking of a very small group, which first appeared in Finland a couple of years ago, when the police said they were investigating the terrorism suspicions of five men in Kankaanpää.

Essential part of the evidence now in Lahti is the men’s mutual messages, which the police got access to. At first, the police investigated a simple firearm crime, but soon the investigation expanded.

The messages revealed the men’s targets of attack, which were, for example, society’s infrastructure such as rail traffic and electricity networks.

But among the planned violent attacks were also two named persons, according to the police. They are a local and national politician.

One of the men is still in custody. According to the police, he made various gun parts even after he had been released from his first pretrial detention, like the others.

The police seized four 3d-printed firearms, the functionality of which may still be disputed in the courtroom. In addition, more than 1,500 cartridges suitable for manufactured weapons were found.