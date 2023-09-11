Right-wing terrorism | According to the prosecutor, some of the people accused of terrorism in Lahti tried to “start a race war”

According to prosecutors, the purpose of the racially motivated group was to kill people and destabilize society.

In Lahti an extraordinary trial began on Monday, dealing with the terrorism charges of a group characterized as extreme right.

Prosecutors are demanding prison sentences for all four defendants. According to the prosecutors, some of the accused tried to start a race war and collapse society.

The demand for the harshest punishment concerns the still imprisoned 28-year-old man, who, according to the prosecutors, should be sentenced to an unconditional prison sentence of at least two years and eight months.

A one-year prison sentence is required for the 26-year-old man, but the prosecutors do not take a position in the subpoena application, whether it should be sentenced as unconditional or conditional.

Two other defendants – men aged 21 and 66 – are seeking suspended prison terms.

The defendants were not required to participate in the morning preparatory session, but two of them will participate in it via remote connection.

They did not cover their faces when media photographers were allowed to film at the beginning of the session in the hall.

Prosecutors demanded punishments for some of the defendants for, among other things, firearm crimes committed with terrorist intent. The group is also accused of being trained to commit terrorist crimes.

The men are suspected of making 3D weapons and learning how to use them. According to the prosecutor, the purpose of the racially motivated group was to prepare for an armed conflict between population groups.

The purpose would have been to kill people with blows and undermine the structures of society. The attacks were an effort to carry out with the weapons they made themselves.

A weapon seized by the police during the preliminary investigation.

However, according to the police’s preliminary investigation, the activity did not progress to the level of preparation for a concrete act of terrorism.

The defendants deny that their actions were related to extreme right-wing ideology.

The defendants are required to be punished to some extent for different crimes.

28- and 26-year-olds face the most severe charges. They are required to be punished for, among other things, aggravated firearm crimes committed with terrorist intent and for training to commit a terrorist crime.

The 21-year-old man is suspected of, among other things, aiding and abetting the terrorist crimes in question.

The police also suspected a fourth, 66-year-old man of terrorist crimes, but the suspicion of terrorist intent on his part was dispelled during the prosecution. The man is still charged with two firearms offences.

The suspected crimes were committed in Lahti and other locations. The accused live in different locations: Lahti, Oulu, Somero and Hyvinkää.

Some defendants are also charged with other crimes such as growing cannabis.

One man is also accused of destroying some mailboxes because of the residents’ skin color. When the concerned people installed a new mailbox, the accused shot it too.

Litigation started on Monday morning in the district court of Päijät-Häme with a preparatory session where, among other things, the schedule and arrangements of the actual main hearing are reviewed. The actual main hearing begins on Monday at 1 p.m.

The district court has scheduled a total of six sitting days for the case. The decision is to be made in October.