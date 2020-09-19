Right-wing extremist chat groups in the NRW police are currently causing a stir. An expert explains how this can happen. In addition, measures should take effect.

NRW – The discovery right-wing extremist chat groups within the Police NRW has caused a nationwide scandal in the past few days. Now several measures should take effect. A police chaplain is also looking for explanations for this development.

So excited North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) is currently offering police officers as part of training courses Nazi memorials should visit. The awareness of injustice should be heightened. The minister expects that it will be “very hard work” that has been lost Trust in the police rebuild. But this is important, “because there must not be the slightest doubt about the rule of law and constitutional loyalty of the police,” said Reul.

What most people are currently wondering: Where do the right-wing extremist tendencies in the police force in NRW come from?? Police chaplain and state police officer Dietrich Bredt-Dehnen tried in conversation with the WDR To find answers.

According to him there is police officers on certain guards who keep on the same during their missions Population groups and milieus"advised who treat them with disrespect and violence." In the long run this can lead to the civil servants' view of the world falling apart. You can no longer differentiate properly and develop one antipathy towards whole population groups.