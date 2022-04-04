Right-wing Rodrigo Chaves leads the presidential ballot in Costa Rica with more than five points, with 89% of the votes counted, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) reported on Sunday. The newspaper La Nación, from Costa Rica, already awards him the victory.

Chaves, a 60-year-old economist, questioned after a sanction for sexual harassment when he worked at the World Bank, obtained 52.9% of the votes compared to 47.1% for the centrist José María Figueres, according to the figures released. by the TSE.

Costa Rica voted this Sunday in a ballot to elect its next president, who will have to face the severe economic crisis that is hitting one of the most stable and “happiest” democracies in Latin America.

The rightist Rodrigo Chaves and the centrist José María Figueres were facing each other. Both assured that their axis is the economy, although the campaign had more accusations than proposals.

The winner will rule for four years.

Some 3.5 million of the 5 million inhabitants were eligible to vote. In this country without Armed Forces since 1948, the transport and distribution of electoral material was in charge of citizen volunteers accredited before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

“I promise you a fair, honest and transparent government, it will be the best administration of all,” said Chaves.

Wait for expansion…