From: Babett Gumbrecht

Police arrested dozens of people across the UK. © Jacob King/PA Wire/dpa

After the Southport shooting, fake news is fueling further anti-Muslim riots. The Prime Minister is announcing tough action.

London – In Great Britain, events have been unfolding rapidly since the Southport shooting: Shops and cars are burning, masked men are attacking a shelter for asylum seekers and there is no end in sight to the right-wing violence. The new Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Social Democrat) has now announced a tough crackdown.

Trigger Days of violence: Right-wing extremists use Southport knife attack for their own ends

Background: The ongoing violence broke out after three girls were stabbed to death and eight other children and two adults were injured, some seriously, in a shooting spree in Southport, northwest England, on Monday (29 July).

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper lays flowers at the crime scene in Southport. © James Speakman/PA Wire/dpa

Right-wing extremists claim that the authorities are hiding the attacker’s true identity. Rumors were spread on social media that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker. The police stress that the 17-year-old suspect was born in Great Britain. His parents are from Rwanda.

No end in sight: rioters attack another British migrant shelter

Since the incident, England has not been at peace. On Sunday evening (4 August), another accommodation for asylum seekers was attacked. A mob threw objects at the hotel in Tamworth, northeast of Birmingham, reported the broadcaster SkyNewsAlready on Thursday night, right-wing mobs rioted in London and Hartlepool. In the British capital alone, more than 100 people were arrested. Four officers were injured.

For further anti-Muslim riots at the weekend (3/4 August) was reported SkyNews an accommodation for asylum seekers was attacked. According to reports, a mob threw objects at the hotel in Tamworth, northeast of Birmingham.

Clips on social media showed part of the building being set on fire. There was no official confirmation of this. Police spoke of “violent acts of banditry” and said an officer was injured.

First test for new prime minister: government threatens tough action

The authorities fear further riots at the start of the week and are gearing up. In numerous cities, ultra-nationalists called for protests, often near mosques. The government of the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a tough crackdown on rioters. Addressing the rioters, he said: “You will regret it.” These are not protests, but right-wing extremist banditry without any justification.

Starmer’s spokesman said the police had full support to tackle extremists who attacked police officers and tried to incite hatred. The riots are seen as the first test for the Social Democratic leader, who has been in office for a month.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the “criminal, violent attack” on Platform X: “Deliberately setting fire to a building where people were known to be present.”

In the north-eastern English city of Middlesbrough, a mob marched through residential areas and smashed windows of cars and houses; one car was set on fire. Several people were arrested.

Targeted attacks on Muslim businesses: Fear rises in Britain

Police Secretary of State Diana Johnson told the broadcaster BBC Radio 4Some people are afraid to go out on the streets because of the color of their skin. In the Northern Irish capital of Belfast, a café and a supermarket run by Muslims burned down. Several cars were set on fire.

The Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Richard Kemp, made an appearance on SkyNews three motives: “Some people are angry – not for the right reasons, but they are – some just want to fight, and some just want to steal cigarettes and money from the till.”

Several police officers have been injured in the riots that have been going on for days. © Danny Lawson/PA Wire/dpa

The police association warned of staff shortages in everyday crime. Officers would have to be withdrawn to keep the rioters under control, said the head of the Police Federation of England and Wales, Tiffany Lynch, to the BBCSecretary of State Johnson, however, stressed that the police have sufficient resources.

One of those calling for the protests – often near a mosque or a Muslim community center – was the well-known right-wing extremist and founder of the English Defence League, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson. He fled the country a week ago after failing to appear at a court hearing in a defamation case. Robinson is now spreading conspiracy theories from abroad.

Spread of fake news on social media: Police reject false reports

The police, meanwhile, warned against fake news being spread in chat groups to encourage people to take part in the protests. The authority rejected reports on social media that two participants in an anti-Muslim march in Stoke-on-Trent in central England had been stabbed. Two men were slightly injured when they were hit by blunt objects.

Home Secretary Cooper said lawbreakers would pay a high price. “Violence has no place on our streets,” Cooper stressed. Her predecessor James Cleverly, who is seeking to succeed Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party, called on the new government to take tougher action. (bg/dpa)