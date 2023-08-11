In Spain, the liberal-conservative wing of the right-wing populist Vox party is losing more and more ground. Your last influential representative has now resigned his mandate.

Vthree weeks ago, Vox felt stronger than ever. Everything seemed possible. Even a governing coalition with the conservative People’s Party (PP). Instead, the election was followed by a plunge into crisis, with the threat of political insignificance. In the right-wing populist party, more radical forces gained the upper hand, which apparently also deterred many Spaniards in the end: Vox lost 650,000 voters and 19 MPs – and now also the previous group leader, who enjoyed a good reputation in parliament across party lines.

Iván Espinosa de los Monteros was the last influential representative of the liberal-conservative wing. Surprisingly, he gave up his new mandate. The 52-year-old politician, who belongs to the founding generation of Vox, cited family reasons as a motive. But there is more to his withdrawal. It is the clash of the “two souls” in the breast of the Spanish right-wing populists, as the online portal “El Confidencial” wrote.