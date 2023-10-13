Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Prime Minister and Head of Government of Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The Hamas attack and the failure of the Israeli secret services have led to very sharp criticism of Netanyahu. Calls for resignation are now getting louder.

Tel Aviv – It was a horror that Israel had never experienced before in connection with the small Gaza Strip: The Hamas attack last Saturday (October 7th), in which, according to Israeli media, around 1,300 people – soldiers, but also civilians – have been killed so far. killed has proven to be a major blow to Israel’s reputation as a security power. A country whose military and intelligence services are among the best in the world was completely caught off guard by a surprise attack.

Hamas attack in Israel: Netanyahu comes under pressure

Aside from the consequences for the Israeli security apparatus, the war in Israel is also causing a stir in the Middle East state’s political scene. Criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing populist government is steadily increasing. The Israeli intelligence services have been able to gather little to no information about an impending Hamas attack, the existing information was reportedly misinterpreted, and warnings from Egypt were reportedly ignored. Because of this chain of failure, it is clear to many: Netanyahu must go.

Israeli political commentator Nehemia Shtrasler appeared in the left-leaning newspaper Haaretz with a particularly stark headline: “Netanyahu, resign now!” In his post, he described the bloody attack as “the biggest failure in the country’s history.” Israeli soldiers originally stationed on the border with Gaza were relocated to protect settlers in Israeli settlements that are internationally classified as illegal. As a result, Israelis were left without help right at the border and experienced a “terrible death,” criticized Schtrasler.

He compared the attack to the Holocaust and wrote: “There is no forgiveness for such a massive failure. There is only one person to blame for this terrible disaster and that is Benjamin Netanyahu.” According to the political commentator, the Israeli prime minister has focused far too much on his own problems in the face of corruption trials instead of visiting the border area or looking around to take care of the stationing of Israeli soldiers. “About the state Israel “To save our lives, Netanyahu must resign today,” said the commentator.

Netanyahu resigns after Hamas attack? “Will show him the door”

Political commentator and journalist Ben Kaspit expressed a similar opinion in the publication Walla News. After taking care of the Hamas took care of, Netanyahu would be “shown the door”. He accused Netanyahu of being more concerned about his right-wing populist bloc than about the country and the lives of its citizens. Similar to Schtrasler, Kaspit also spoke of a “huge failure of the secret services”.

During Netanyahu’s term, Hamas “transformed from a small terrorist organization with a few hundred rockets into a large, trained and murderous terrorist organization with thousands of rockets.” Cities such as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem were also attacked with rockets for the first time during Netanyahu’s term in office. He also released high-ranking Hamas officials such as Yayha Sinwar and Salah Aurouri in order to bring back just one soldier.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

Survey shows: Netanyahu is losing massive support

Meanwhile, a survey commissioned by the newspaper confirmed this Maariv, that support for Netanyahu and his allies is actually becoming weaker. According to the poll, Netanyahu’s Likud party lost 13 seats, falling from 32 seats to 19 seats, while former Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party gained 29 seats, falling from just 12 seats to 41 seats. 48 percent of respondents said they wanted to see Gantz as prime minister, while only 29 percent still preferred Netanyahu.

Only 42 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Netanyahu’s work. This means that Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi is ahead of the Prime Minister with 57 percent and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with 48 percent. Even among voters in his own party, Netanyahu only enjoys 67 percent approval. The survey surveyed 600 people across the country on October 11th and 12th. (bb)