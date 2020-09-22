A clear 6-0, that was Salvini’s declared goal before the regional elections. The result is now a 3: 3, as shown after the announcement of the results. The center-right coalition, led by the right-wing populist and anti-European Lega boss, has won in Veneto, Liguria and the Eastern Italian Marche, the left in Tuscany, Campania and Apulia.

For Salvini, the result is particularly bitter in Tuscany, where he blew a storm on the traditional red stronghold and clearly lost – like last January in the equally red Emilia-Romagna, where he also failed miserably.

Salvini ultimately lost in the three regions in which he won. In the Veneto, his party friend Luca Zaia, known as the “Doge”, was re-elected as regional president with 76 percent of the vote. Its personal list unite three times more votes than the official list of the Lega, on which the logo with the name Salvinis was emblazoned.

Zaias has long been considered a possible successor to Salvini at the head of the party. Now the personal discussion within the Lega will inevitably intensify. Salvini’s position is also being weakened because the ex-interior minister will soon have to face a lawsuit for deprivation of liberty and abuse of office because of his earlier “policy of closed ports”.

In the brands, in turn, the rights won with Francesco Acquaroli. He is not a member of the Lega, but of the post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia by Giorgia Meloni. The 43-year-old Roman, who is getting closer and closer to Salvini in the polls, is the real winner in the camp of the right. She can point out that “our party is the only political force that has been able to gain votes in all regions”. The Lega, on the other hand, suffered severe loss of votes, especially in southern Italy. In Liguria, too, with Giovanni Toti, it was not a Lega man who won, but an “ex-Berlusconiano”. Salvini’s claim to leadership is shaky.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

In the first election after the lockdown, the Italians trusted those candidates who led the country calmly and prudently through the pandemic and who, like Salvini, were not permanently wavering between opposing, populist radical demands.

The priorities of voters have changed. They have become aware that their country has other problems to solve in addition to the migrants and the EU bureaucrats – above all the reconstruction of the health system that has been saved up, rising unemployment and the safe return of children to schools.

Counted: It was the first elections in Italy since the beginning of the corona pandemic. Photo: dpa / Andrew Medichini

After 35,000 corona deaths, the times when Salvini dominated Italian politics almost at will and graced the front page of the US magazine “Time” (“The new face of Europe”, September 2018) are just a fading memory.

For Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his ruling coalition from the Five-star protest movement and the social democratic Partito Democratico (PD), the results of the regional elections are undoubtedly good news. The new elections demanded by Salvini in the event of a 6-0 win are off the table for a long time.

In particular, PD head Nicola Zingaretti could breathe a sigh of relief, as he would probably have lost his position as party leader if his candidate had been defeated in Tuscany. The weights within the government have shifted in favor of the PD, especially since the five-star coalition partner once again performed catastrophically in the regional elections.

70 percent of Italians vote in favor of reducing the number of MPs

But neither Conte nor Zingaretti have reason to be complacent. The referendum on the downsizing of parliament, which was held at the same time as the regional elections, showed that political disaffection in Italy is still great, despite the pandemic that is all in all well managed by the government.

70 percent of Italians have approved the reduction in the number of MPs from 630 to 400 and the number of senators from 315 to 200. This is a lesson for all politicians. Voters used the referendum to express their displeasure with the inefficiency of politics, with corruption scandals, self-enrichment and reforms that have been postponed for years.

Conte and his ministers would be well advised if they took the message of the referendum seriously, my observer. The huge resources to be expected from the EU’s Recovery Fund – more than 200 billion euros are reserved for Italy, more than for any other EU member – represent a unique opportunity to modernize Italy with targeted reforms and to get Italy back on its feet and make it fit for the future. If the government does not take advantage of this opportunity, the wind in Italy could quickly turn again – and Salvini could gain positions of power again. And if not him, then Giorgia Meloni.