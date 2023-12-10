Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

In the midst of an economic crisis, Javier Milei takes up his presidency in Argentina. The economist is faced with a Herculean task.

Buenos Aires – In the midst of a severe economic crisis, the ultra-liberal economist Javier Milei took office as Argentine President. The 53-year-old was sworn in on Sunday in front of the parliament in Buenos Aires. The outgoing head of state Alberto Fernández put the presidential sash on him.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, Spain's King Felipe VI, Uruguay's head of state Luis Lacalle Pou, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban came to the Argentine capital for the ceremony. Sunday also marked the anniversary Argentina Return to democracy after the military dictatorship for the 40th time.

Javier Milei during his swearing in as President of Argentina. © Alejandro Pagni/AFP

Radical change in Argentina? Milei is already backing away from some projects

Milei had the choice with eccentric behavior and radical demands won after an economic and political turnaround. He announced to introduce the US dollar as legal tender, to abolish the central bank and many ministries and to drastically cut social spending.

He has now significantly moderated his tone and postponed or toned down many of his original plans. He also brought a number of experienced politicians into his cabinet, whom he had previously vilified as members of the “caste” he despised. Since he does not have a majority in parliament, Milei is dependent on alliances anyway.

Argentina is currently experiencing a severe economic crisis. The inflation rate is over 140 percent, and around 40 percent of people in the once rich country live below the poverty line. South America's second largest economy suffers from a bloated state apparatus, low industrial productivity and a large shadow economy that deprives the state of a lot of tax revenue. The peso, Argentina's national currency, continues to lose value against the US dollar, which only increases the mountain of debt. (nak/dpa)