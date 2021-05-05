Marine Le Pen was acquitted by a French court. She had spread violent photos of IS on Twitter – a crime in France.

Paris – Marine Le Pen was acquitted in the process for distributing IS photos. The French right-wing populist had distributed horrific photos of the terrorist militia Islamic State. In the judgment of the court in Nanterre it is said, according to dpa information, that the publication of these pictures had an informative purpose. The dissemination of the pictures was part of a political protest and contributed to the public debate. In view of the context, criminalizing the publication would be a disproportionate encroachment on freedom of expression.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing Rassemblement National (formerly Front National) party, shared several pictures of IS victims on Twitter at the end of 2015. Since it is a criminal offense in France * to spread images depicting violence that violates human dignity, the French judiciary initiated an investigation against Le Pen. If there is a risk that minors will see these images, the dissemination of such images can result in imprisonment and a heavy fine. In the trial against the right-wing populist, the public prosecutor had demanded a fine.

Acquittal for Marine Le Pen: distribution of IS violence photos not unlawful

The court ruling emphasizes that Le Pen reacted to a political controversy with the pictures. Le Pen shared the images on Twitter shortly after the 2015 terrorist attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the Stade de France football stadium. In doing so, she did not portray the violence in a favorable light or downplay it, according to the court. Therefore the pictures do not have a converting character.

At that time, Marine Le Pen announced the publication of the images of violence as a reaction to a TV program. From her point of view, she drew a parallel between her then Front National party and the terrorist militia Islamic State.

At the beginning of the process, Le Pen spoke of a "political process" and referred to freedom of expression and information. Right-wing politician Gilbert Collard was also acquitted. He had also published a picture of violence. After the killing of a policewoman on April 23, 2021, the question arises in France whether the country is again dealing with an act of terrorism. (dpa / jsch)