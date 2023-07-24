The strategy experts Campaign they did not fall into the trap of assuming that the attacks of the President Lopez Obrador against the PAN/non-PAN senator Xochitl Galvez They were part of a mistake in the National Palace. In reality, the presidential insistence is revealing the existence in Mexico of one current of populism of right-ultra-right Vox type of Spain and Trump in the US.

The foreshadowing of the alliance candidacy in the picaresque figure of Senator Gálvez, he is hiding a project of dispute between two national projects.

Senator Galvez would be in the logic of the construction of a new space from the conservative center to the extreme right under favorable conditions that have not existed since the right-wing coalition that led Manuel J. Clouthier, Luis H. Alvarez and the Ronald Reagan administration and that catapulted their chances with an alliance around the expropriated bankers, but that were diluted because the project neoliberal conservative applied it Miguel de la Madrid and Carlos Salinas de GortarYo.

The neoconservative coalition has a power structure:

–The PAN of the barbarians of the north of the Luis H. Alvarez and Manuel J. Clouthier of 1988 that is still latent in PAN.

—The far-right alliance PAN-Vox-Yunque.

–He racist panism of vincent fox against the African American community as president and now with a deeply anti-Semitic profile.

–The current of Eduardo Verastegui driven by none other than former president donald trump.

–The neoliberal Salinist current of the PRI that pushes Jose Angel Gurria already Ildefonso Guajardo as ideologues of the salinista neoliberal project 3.0 -after Aspe Armella y Peña-. THE PRI by Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas It is that of De la Madrid-Salinas from 1988-1994.

–The coparmex as an antisocial ideological employers’ union,

–The ideological and pro-business antilopezobradorism of Claudio X. Gonzalez,

–The intellectual bloc of Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, Ciro Murayama Rendón and Edmundo Jacobo Molina as guardians of the electoral model of protected democracy in the Chilean style of Pinochet who founded the Salinas de Gortari-José Woldenberg-Elba Esther Gordillo-Peña Nieto alliance to prevent the electoral positioning of Lopez Obrador and any other populist model that modifies the structure of the current PRI regime.

–He PRD in the process of dissolving, but with the ultimate task of the communist and guerrilla left of Jesús Zambrano fulfilling the historical curse that ultra-leftism tends to consolidate fascistoid alliances.

–And a non-partisan society that has already begun to consolidate itself in the streets against the electoral institutional processes and that buys any figure that can compete, fight and confront the lopezobradorista current, that pink society with a discourse on social networks that borders on social and political exclusion based on sentimental behaviors against the social proposals of Brunette. This society is summed up in that resentful cry in the marches in favor of INE who qualified the President Lopez Obrador as a “nonsense Indian”, configuring an anti-systemic base that usually creates the conditions of a populist fascism due to its conformation as a shock current against any type of social, populist, progressive or socialist left definition.

The profile of the senator galvez He fell like a glove to the ideological interpretation of the neoconservative opposition, at least his exploitable data in his political campaign: indigenous origin, conformist poverty, social escalation through education, professional training for an individualist business reconversion of the exploiting class and a forced social discourse product of the mixture of the PAN ideology of solidarity and the common good and the social assistance model of Salinismo of Pronasol.

The senator galvezTherefore, it is the linchpin for a right-ultra-right populism.

