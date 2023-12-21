Right-wing populism | Dutch election winner says Ukraine can't be given weapons – Gert Wilders was stopped by HS in the corridor of Parliament, and a miracle happened

The creation of Geert Wilders, the freedom party PVV won a landslide victory in the Dutch November elections. HS asked Wilders how he himself defines his party.

There he comes, a Dutch populist known for his silver-grey shack. Geert Wilders sweeps from the elevators towards the boardroom. Now if ever you have to ask him questions.

“Mister Wilders! From the Finnish media…”

Wilders will not stop. You have to tell the people and ask on the fly: “The Freedom Party is sometimes defined as right-wing populist, sometimes as radical right-wing, how do you define it yourself…”