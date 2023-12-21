Thursday, December 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Right-wing populism | Dutch election winner says Ukraine can't be given weapons – Gert Wilders was stopped by HS in the corridor of Parliament, and a miracle happened

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Right-wing populism | Dutch election winner says Ukraine can't be given weapons – Gert Wilders was stopped by HS in the corridor of Parliament, and a miracle happened

The creation of Geert Wilders, the freedom party PVV won a landslide victory in the Dutch November elections. HS asked Wilders how he himself defines his party.

There he comes, a Dutch populist known for his silver-grey shack. Geert Wilders sweeps from the elevators towards the boardroom. Now if ever you have to ask him questions.

“Mister Wilders! From the Finnish media…”

Wilders will not stop. You have to tell the people and ask on the fly: “The Freedom Party is sometimes defined as right-wing populist, sometimes as radical right-wing, how do you define it yourself…”

#Rightwing #populism #Dutch #election #winner #Ukraine #can39t #weapons #Gert #Wilders #stopped #corridor #Parliament #miracle #happened

See also  Ukrainian woman flees to Israel – and wants to stay despite the war
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Science questions for kids | Why do you need to go to the toilet even if you haven't eaten or drunk anything?

Science questions for kids | Why do you need to go to the toilet even if you haven't eaten or drunk anything?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result