Personalidades políticas de direita foram ao Twitter neste sábado (19.jun.2021) para criticar as aglomerações em atos contra o presidente Jair Bolsonaro (sem partido).

The protesters demand the acceleration of vaccination, the protection of indigenous peoples, the fight against racism, defending emergency aid and calling for the valorization of health and education in the country. Organizers estimate that 400 acts will take place in Brazil and 57 abroad. A total of 438 cities will receive the demonstrations.

On her Twitter profile, federal deputy Joice Hasselmann (PSL-SP) said “sor anti Lula and anti Bolsonaro. I asked for the monster’s impeachment, but I will not disobey the sanitary guidelines in the pandemic. Once the people are vaccinated en masse, I will be on the streets EVERY DAY. That said #19JForaBolsonaro“.

The former mayor of the Chamber Eduardo Cunha (MDB) said that “it is against any agglomeration from all sides”. He further stated that “the one promoted by the PT and its allies has the connotation of hypocrisy and becomes much more serious”.

The lawyer and state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PSL-SP) mocked the act, saying that “all that’s left is to write agglomeration of the good”.

Congressman Carlos Jordy (PSL-RJ) published, also on his official Twitter profile, that “the left innovated in the way of making protests against President Jair Bolsonaro and created ‘minifestations’”. These, according to the congressmen, would be “small agglomerations in a protest of trade unionists, leftist parties and socialist student entities”.

State Deputy Anderson Moraes (PSL-RJ) published that “Lula pulled out of the agglomeration of good today with fear”. The PT member decided not to go to the protest against Jair Bolsonaro, told the power360 the national vice president of the PT, federal deputy José Guimaraes (CE), and the national secretary of communication of the party, Jilmar Tatto (SP).

the federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) said that “leftists and pocketmen competing to see who makes the biggest crowd in the middle of the pandemic. No one really seems to care about nearly 3,000 lives being lost daily in Brazil, it was normalized. Sad for Brazil”.

continue reading