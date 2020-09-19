After searches, police officers were released from duty in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. You should have exchanged right thoughts in chats.

SERIOUS dpa | In the investigation into right-wing extremist chats by police officers in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, there were searches of two officers on Friday. You have been suspended from duty, said Interior Minister Lorenz Caffier (CDU) in the evening in Schwerin.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against two other police officers, but they have not been searched. A total of 17 officials and a collective bargaining employee of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania State Police are now suspected of having exchanged right-wing extremist ideas in Internet chats.

For the past three years, internal police investigations have brought new cases to light. The starting point was a procedure by the Attorney General against the alleged right-wing extremist prepper group “Nordkreuz”, which according to Caffier is still going. In this context, extensive data had been secured from a former member of the Special Operations Command (SEK) Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. This will be evaluated intensively, said Caffier.

Further cases cannot be ruled out. During the searches on Friday, mainly storage media were seized in the apartments and offices of the two police officers.

“Rotten apples on an otherwise healthy tree”

The Interior Minister spoke of the shameful results that the investigation had brought to light. However, a right-wing extremist network is not recognizable. The suspected police officers would know each other from joint training sessions. “There are rotten apples on an otherwise healthy tree,” said Caffier. “We have to sort them out completely.” Such people would have no business with the police.

According to current knowledge, there are no connections to the scandal over right-wing extremist chats with the police in North Rhine-Westphalia, as the Interior Minister said.

In NRW, 30 police officers are suspected of having exchanged right-wing extremist material in chat groups. Among the pictures that were shared there, according to North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU), are photos of Adolf Hitler and the fictional representation of a refugee in a gas chamber.