The Party for Freedom (PVV), led by right-wing Geert Wilders, is seen as the big winner of the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands held this Wednesday (22), according to an exit poll released by local broadcaster NOS.

According to the survey, Wilders’ PVV will win 35 of the 150 seats in the Dutch Parliament, more than double the 17 it had in the previous legislature.

Also according to the survey, the second most voted party was an alliance between the center-left Labor Party and Green Left, which won 26 seats.

The center-right party New Social Contract, founded just five months ago, will be left with 20 seats. Another 16 parties may have ten or fewer elected parliamentarians. The exit poll was released as soon as voting ended in the general election.

Wilders’ electoral program includes proposals such as a referendum on the Netherlands’ exit from the European Union (EU), a tougher immigration policy that includes a total halt in the acceptance of asylum applications and the deportation of immigrants awaiting asylum in the Dutch borders.

Wilders also advocates an anti-Islam policy in the Netherlands, although he was more moderate when speaking on the issue during the election campaign. According to information from Associated Press (AP)the parliamentarian, who has already been called a “Dutch version of Donald Trump”, would have to form a coalition government in order to obtain a majority in parliament, which needs to be 76 seats, to be able to take over as the country’s prime minister.

The mission will be difficult, as some of the country’s more traditional parties are reluctant to ally themselves with Wilders and the PVV. However, the party’s big victory in these elections could strengthen negotiations for a coalition with other right-wing and center-right parties, such as the New Social Contract.

The new election was called after the country’s fourth and final coalition Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigned in July after failing to agree measures to curb immigration into the Netherlands. The government candidate was Dilan Yesilgoz, whose People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), to which Rutte, who was the favorite to win a majority, also belongs, was unable to achieve success in this election. According to NOS research, the VVD will win 23 seats in parliament and could be a key player in the formation of a new government.