Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

In light of the crisis economic situation in many countries of the European continent, and the increasing waves of immigration and refugees, the far-right parties found a fertile environment for growth and presenting an agenda different from the “left,” trying to win over voters through programs for decent living, providing job opportunities, and transparency.

Ramadan Abu Jazar, head of the Brussels Research Center, believes that there are several reasons for the growth of right-wing and extreme right-wing parties in most European countries, the most important of which is clearly due to the decline in purchasing power, the decline of economies, and the increase in waves of immigration and refugees, which these parties consider to be the main reason for the economic decline.

Abu Jazar said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the growth of right-wing parties is evident in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and France, where Yemeni leader Marine Le Pen reached two successive elections to compete with President Emmanuel Macron.

He pointed out that competition for job opportunities is also a major reason that encourages Europeans to elect right-wing parties that oppose illegal immigration, in addition to their clear agenda to fight terrorism.

He explained that the European right is trying to present a different agenda from the left, trying to win over voters through programs for decent living, providing job opportunities, and transparency, while trying to criticize the ruling left in countries that it has not reached, in addition to trying to shake confidence between it and the working class.

In this context, the head of the Arab-Australian Center for Strategic Studies, Ahmed Al-Yasiri, said in a statement to Al-Ittihad: “The rise of right-wing parties in Europe has caused more division within the Old Continent over the main issues, which the left has always been more balanced in dealing with globally.” It is expected that clashes will occur in the West over time, given the strong difference in political ideology between the various parties.

For his part, Dr. Khaled Saad Zaghloul, advisor to the International Press Organization in Paris, considered that the victory of the far-right parties in Europe does not constitute a surprise after the bankruptcy of the traditional right-wing and left-wing parties, and the failure of all governments to contain the political and economic crises that European countries are suffering from and did not meet the needs of their people.

Zaghloul said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that after decades of being ignored, these parties achieved widespread victories and turned into part of the political process, and even one of the two sides of the electoral equation on a permanent basis in France, Italy, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Austria and Greece, stressing that these parties have become Popular weight and politically effective, even if she does not participate in power, she still influences public opinion and leads opposition movements.