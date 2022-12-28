Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Experts revealed that the current economic crisis in Europe, immigration, and the suffering of the continent’s population from living crises, led to a new rise of the right-wing movement, as it exploits the situation to direct the population’s attention to its issues and warns against illegal immigration and those coming from abroad, which brings Europeans closer to the ballot boxes and wins more parliamentary and presidential seats. .

Political analyst and member of the local council in the French city of Versailles, Jehan Jado, said: The rise of the hard right in Europe has become a reality and is increasing gradually in recent times, as evidenced by the victory of the Italian Prime Minister in the elections, considering that the situation is getting more complicated.

The local official in France added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the reason behind the rise of the Yemeni currents is the loss of confidence in other parties, noting that a large segment of the French people tends to have their country only for them, and they return to the political and economic crises in the recent period because of the opening of the doors. It is wide open for refugees and foreigners, which, from their point of view, also increases the financial burdens and costs on the French state because of the large financial aid it provides to foreigners, and the situation worsened due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, in which France received very large numbers of Ukrainians, which increased the burden on the government.

Jado indicated that a large part of the French believe that their country is not theirs, and that its bounties go to the foreigners who receive them every year. A foreigner living on the soil of France, even if the hard right tends to the theory of introversion and exclusivity.

In the context, the expert on European affairs, Abdulghani Al-Ayadi Al-Boshikhi, said: The economic crisis played a major role in the penetration of the populist right and its successive electoral victories, and was exacerbated by the Corona pandemic, indicating that no one doubts that the European people, and the French, have become accustomed to luxury and ease of living. Therefore, it was easy to convince them that immigration is a major cause of their crises.