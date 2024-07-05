Home page politics

Polls predict a close race for the parliamentary elections in France. © Jeremias Gonzalez/AP/dpa

Until now, it looked like the right-wing nationalists would win the French election by a landslide. But polls no longer suggest an absolute majority for Le Pen’s party. Other options are becoming conceivable.

Paris – In new opinion polls ahead of the decisive round of the parliamentary elections in France this Sunday, the leading right-wing nationalist party of Marine Le Pen is losing ground further. A poll by the Ipsos institute sees the Rassemblement National (RN) and its allies with only 175 to 205 seats in parliament. 289 seats would be needed for an absolute majority. A poll by the Harris Interactive institute saw the right-wing nationalists and their allies with 185 to 215 seats.

According to the Ipsos survey, the new left-wing alliance comes in second place with 145 to 175 seats, followed by the presidential camp in third place with 118 to 148 seats. The moderate wing of the bourgeois-conservative Républicains, which did not join the cooperation with the RN agreed by party leader Éric Ciotti, comes in at 57 to 67 seats.

According to data from Harris Interactive, the left-wing alliance could win 168 to 198 seats, ahead of the government camp with 115 to 145 seats. The moderate Republicans will win 32 to 63 seats, according to this survey.

These poll results would at least mathematically give rise to the prospect of a relative majority for a camp or alliance beyond the Rassemblement National. The Left Party and the presidential camp had ruled out a coalition before the election. However, according to the Ipsos figures, it would be conceivable that President Emmanuel Macron’s center camp would work together with the Socialists and the Greens. In an analysis, however, the institute rated the prospect of a government coalition as low.

According to data from Harris Interactive, however, it is also conceivable that the new left-wing alliance of the Greens, Communists, Socialists and Left Party will outdo the RN and become the strongest force in the National Assembly. However, the left-wing alliance would still be a long way from having an absolute majority and the possibility of governing undisturbed.

After the defeat of his centrist forces and the landslide victory of the right-wing nationalists in the European elections, French President Emmanuel Macron surprisingly dissolved the National Assembly and announced new elections. His own position is not at stake. dpa