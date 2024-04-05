Right-wing, more conservative Chamber no longer sees anything in the new Transgender Act

A little delay can't hurt, thought Lisa van Ginneken (D66) at the end of September 2022, when the treatment of the Transgender law was suspended in the House of Representatives. Van Ginneken, now a former MP, saw “so much hysteria, underbelly and populism in the debate, fueled by anti-trans lobby clubs, that I thought: it wouldn't hurt to cool our heads for a while.”

Now, a year and a half later, the debate over the law may never be reopened. On Wednesday, MP Nicolien van Vroonhoven of New Social Contract called on the outgoing cabinet bill to withdraw. If Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection, D66) does not do so, Van Vroonhoven will present a motion next week. The change to the Transgender Act has been “a bone in the throat for NSC for some time,” says Van Vroonhoven in her office. According to her, it would become “far too easy to choose a different gender.”

With the NSC's position, a new Transgender law seems out of sight. The proposal had already been declared controversial, so the next cabinet might only take it further. Three of the four forming parties (PVV, NSC and BBB) are against and in the House there is now a right-wing conservative majority that is much more reserved when it comes to medical ethics and LGBTI rights. With NSC, a majority of the House is now outspokenly opposed to a more flexible Transgender Act. That is without the VVD, which has also become more critical in recent years and openly doubted.

Seemingly small change

Only three years ago, a VVD member, then Minister for Legal Protection Sander Dekker, introduced the new Transgender Act and a large majority seems assured until early 2022. This is a seemingly small change: the law m