From: Christian Sturgeon

US billionaire Charles Koch’s right-wing network supports Republicans in the US. Now Donald Trump is to be stopped on his way to the White House.

Washington, DC – In November 2024 the next presidential election will take place in the USA. US President Joe Biden has already announced that he wants to run again for the Democrats. But who will campaign for the Republicans? The favorite at the moment is clearly the former incumbent Donald Trump – all charges and court dates Despite. In any case, in the current polls, Trump is well ahead of his biggest inner-party competitor Ron DeSantis.

That scares many conservatives in the USA on. This includes the far-right industrialist and billionaire Charles Koch, who wants to prevent Trump from becoming the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election by any means possible. That’s how it is powerful right-wing political network Americans for Prosperity Action Under the leadership of Koch, according to their own statements, they have now collected more than 70 million dollars – explicitly for an internal party election campaign against donald trump.

According to a spokesman for the Koch network, the lion’s share of the total comes from two organizations associated with Koch: $25 million comes from his Kansas-based industrial group “Koch Industries”, according to spokesman Bill Riggs, another $25 million from ” Stand Together”, a non-profit organization founded by Charles Koch.

Charles Koch’s network fights against Donald Trump with commercials

In the fight against Trump, digital commercials are also to be used that present the former president as a candidate whom the republican not allowed to support in 2024. “Rather than holding (President Joe) Biden accountable for his reckless progressive agenda, Trump is leading the debate on indictments, personal grievances and the election he lost,” reads a clip titled “The Choice‘ (‘The Choice’).

A second clip, entitled “Unelectable,” describes Trump as a notorious loser, under whose aegis Republicans House of Representativesthe senate and lost the White House. “If Donald Trump becomes the Republican nominee, we could lose everything,” says the narrator.

Koch network wants to stop Donald Trump

It would be the first time in the history of the Koch network that it would intervene in the Republican primary. Charles Koch is one of the richest people in the world. The network, which he and his brother David Koch, who died in 2019, founded in 2004, has spent millions in the past to support Republicans with similar values ​​- including the far-right Tea Party movement. Who instead of Trump in the race against Joe Biden should go is still open. The Koch network has not yet positioned itself on this issue.

Donald Trump could again run for the Republicans for the White House in the 2024 US election. A right-wing network around billionaire Charles Koch wants to prevent that. © Julia Nikhinson/Imago

The Trump team was demonstratively calm. Trump continues to fight “the swampy DC insiders who would love nothing more than to have an establishment puppet in the White House to control.” explained his spokesman Steven Cheung in an email. No amount of “dirty money from shady lobbyists and mysterious donors” will ever stop the “America First” movement: “We applaud this fight.” (cs)