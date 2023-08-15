President of the PL says that Javier Milei’s victory shows that “society no longer accepts giving up good customs”

The President of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Neto, commented on his Twitter profile this Monday (14.Aug.2023) about the result of the primary elections in Argentina. According to Valdemar, the primaries showed that “the right is here to stay, and not only in Brazil”.

“This movement is worldwide due to the mistakes that the left has committed, especially in Brazil”Valdemar said on your X profile (formerly Twitter). For him, “society no longer accepts giving up good customs and a liberal economy“.

The candidate of the La Libertad Avanza coalition (which brings together 4 Argentine right-wing parties), Javier Milei, had the highest percentage of votes in the primary elections. The vote defines the candidates of the coalitions that will dispute the Presidency in Argentina on October 22nd.

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) also commented on the matter in your social network profile. Former President’s Son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared a photo with Milei and declared that, 1 year ago, the candidate’s victory “was a dream”.

For Eduardo, the result is “an excellent start to what could be the real change that Argentina needs”. And completed: “With neighbors free from socialism, Brazil has a more favorable environment to resume the path of freedom”.

Read other demonstrations about the primary elections in Argentina: