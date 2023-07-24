Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

The Twitter account of Elon Musk, head of the short message service (icon image). © IMAGO/Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto

Shortly after the start of the competitor Threads, Elon Musk announced a new Twitter participation model, which apparently primarily benefits right-wing influencers.

San Francisco – Since Elon Musk took over the short message service Twitter last October, the advertising revenue on the platform was halved, as the tech billionaire himself recently admitted. Advertising revenues are traditionally the main source of income for the service. Twitter has now announced that it wants to share advertising revenue with content creators for the first time – prominent right-wing influencers, such as the Washington Post reported.

New influencer program on Twitter: misogynist Andrew Tate also earns a lot

It was initially unclear who exactly could become part of the new influencer program. in one Twitter announced the blog postthat the opportunity to participate is based on calculations that include the number of replies to posts and monthly impressions of tweets – at least 15 million within the last three months. However, Twitter boss Musk personally contradicted this on Friday. On his platform he wrote that the payments to the influencers are not tied to public impressions. “What matters is how many ads were shown to other verified users,” Musk said.

The majority of those who make money from the new Twitter rule appear to belong to the right-wing spectrum, including the controversial Brit Andrew Tate. The 36-year-old was charged with his brother in Romania, including allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized criminal group. In his videos, Tate sometimes spreads misogynistic and sometimes violent wisdom. According to his own statements, the new Twitter stake has so far brought him $ 20,000 into the coffers. The right-wing populist journalists Ian Miles Cheong, Benny Johnson and Ashley St. Clair also stated that they had already earned amounts in the five-figure range.

Not all right-wing populist influencers are allowed into the new Twitter program – that causes trouble

For now, the program is only available to Twitter Blue subscribers and in countries that have the Stripe payment platform. New applications are apparently not possible at the moment. Former Twitter employees are critical of the introduction and spoke to the Washington Post from a “PR stunt”. A former manager of the short message platform described the alleged metric used by Twitter as completely invented, while preserving anonymity. “It really feels like they’re writing random checks to people they like, which isn’t a sustainable strategy for creatives.”

Apparently, some right-wing conservatives were also quite upset in private that they were not part of the program, according to conservative influencer Krist Ruby Washington Post betrayed. “I think there are some conservative content creators who are unhappy,” Ruby said. The terms of service would not be “applied evenly.” Those affected would not want to comment publicly so as not to “expose themselves to the wrath of Elon” and what happens “if you criticize him”. Ruby herself was openly dissatisfied. “People paid to subscribe to me and Twitter kept 100 percent of the money. To date I have received zero dollars for the paid subscribers I have had on this platform,” she wrote on Twitter.

Politically neutral users of the platform also expressed criticism, such as Matt Navarra from Geekout. “It’s pretty lame that I’m not getting a payout,” said Navarra, who later changed the description in his bio to “unpaid Twitter creator.” The announcement of the new influencer program came shortly after the successful launch of Twitter competitor Thread by Mark Zuckerberg’s meta-corporation. With over 100 million signups in less than a week, Threads has become the fastest growing app of all time.