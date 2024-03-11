The Portuguese went to the polls this Sunday (10) in a fierce vote to form the new Parliament that gave victory to the center-right in the country, with the Democratic Alliance (AD), a coalition between the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Democratic Center Social (CDS), taking the majority of seats – 79 in total.

Next, with less than 1% and two deputies difference, was the Socialist Party (PS), which suffered a setback after almost nine years in power following the corruption scandal involving Prime Minister António Costa, last year. After the investigation was announced, the country's president, Marcelo Rebelo de Souza, decided to bring forward the vote. The PS won 77 seats in the new election.

Despite the victory, the AD was unable to gather a majority to form a new government in Portugal. With this, the leader of the alliance, Luís Montenegro, will have the mission of negotiating with the socialists or with Chega, a right-wing anti-immigration party that has become the third largest political force in the country, winning 48 seats in these elections, a significant number that showed an almost four-fold increase in the number of seats under its control in Parliament.

After socialist leader Pedro Nuno Santos admitted the party's defeat at the polls, Montenegro stated in his speech: “The Portuguese people have spoken. They want a different government, different policies, renewed parties and dialogue between their leaders… And that is what we are prepared to offer.”

Shortly after voting closed, Chega's leader, André Ventura, made a statement calling for the country to be governed by “all right-wing parties”, however Montenegro guaranteed in his speech that he would not get involved with the anti-right wing. immigration, something he defended during his campaign.

Another possibility for forming a new government is an agreement between the AD and the Socialist Party (PS). The Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Souza, will hold consultations this week with leaders from all parties to develop a proposal for Montenegro.

The division of the Portuguese Parliament opens up another future option: new elections at the end of the year. The Portuguese constitution establishes that six months must elapse before a new election is called, and these can only happen 55 days after this established date.

Montenegro and his cabinet will take office next month, in Parliament, however the next steps involving Portuguese politics are still undefined.