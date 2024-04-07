Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 21:38

A group of parliamentarians and right-wing leaders launched a manifesto in support of billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), and defending the impeachment of minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Musk accused Moraes of censorship and threatened to disregard the minister's decisions that determined the suspension of profiles suspended for spreading fake news in Brazil. The magistrate included the billionaire in the Fake News Inquiry and ordered the opening of a new inquiry to investigate the owner of X for crimes of obstruction of justice, criminal organization and incitement to crime.

The manifesto is online and is called “No Censorship – Brazil needs to have a voice”. Signed by deputies Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP), Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS) Any Ortiz (Cidadania-RS), Bibo Nunes (PL-RS), state parliamentarians, right-wing influencers and journalist Michael Shellenberger, among others . Shellenberger released last Wednesday, the 2nd, the “Twitter Files Brazil”, a series of emails from the former Twitter, and accused Moraes of imposing censorship on profiles on the platform.

“Brazil is facing a serious abuse of authority, at the hands of judge Alexandre de Moraes. However, yesterday Elon Musk stood up to fight against censorship, and was met with more threats and the possibility of X/Twitter being closed in Brazil”, says the manifesto, which invites internet users to sign the virtual document. “We want freedom of expression. We want an end to abuse of authority. We want the impeachment of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.”