The Heidelberg fraternity Normannia caught an anti-Semitic attack – and is apparently right-wing extremists. There is a threat of a ban.

STUTTGART taz | The incident in summer should actually be enough to know what ideas have been fostered for years in the fraternity house below Heidelberg Castle. In August it became known that a student who, according to the police, had “Jewish roots” was anti-Semitically humiliated, belted and pelted with money at a celebration of the “Normannia” fraternity. The man had suffered minor injuries and filed a complaint. Since then, the matter has been investigated against eight suspects.

Normannia has been known for years for its proximity to the right-wing scene. Lecturers with a clearly right-wing extremist background appear again and again in the house. In addition, the well-known new right publicist Michael Paulwitz is an old man of the connection. He is also said to have acted as a front man for the questionable campaign support for the AfD in the state election campaign in 2016.

But despite the familiar proximity to right-wing extremism, the Normannia officials acted in public as if the “belting” had been a one-off derailment. “You do not tolerate anti-Semitism in the house,” it says in large letters on the website, the community of students in the house was dissolved and several old men resigned.

Internal documents that make up the local Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung cited, but paint a different picture. Thereafter, members of the association have been bluntly cultivated right-wing extremist ideas internally for years. A member insulted a black comrade in the Bundeswehr and bragged about deliberately not sitting next to him.

Dissolution or ban?

Hitler greetings by raising arms, shouts and in writing are documented in internal letters and emails, as is the wearing of “Wehrmacht-like clothing”. In the house’s cellar bar, which is decorated with war religious items, internally known as the “Führerstübchen”, right-wing extremist music is said to have played again and again on liaison evenings. To do something about it was discussed among the functionaries, but the anti-constitutional attitude of some members should by no means get out.

Two more processes now have consequences for those responsible. It became known that members of the Identitarian Movement (IB) observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution met regularly in the liaison house. The deputy district chairman of the local CDU, Egon Manz, is said to have been informed as an old man and former chairman of the fraternity, but is said not to have done anything about it. He resigned from Normannia under public pressure. The local SPD asked Manz to resign from his party offices. He was “not acceptable for a democratic party”. The CDU has so far rejected this.

Another old man from Normannia cost his job to be close to right-wing extremists. A photo from a fraternity evening of the Normannia was made public, which shows the manager of the municipal Mannheimer Verkehrsbetriebe together with another liaison member who raises his right arm in the Hitler salute. The manager was then dismissed.

After these incidents became known, the board of directors of the fraternity is now repentant and is even discussing the termination of the connection. The anti-Semitism commissioner of the state of Baden-Württemberg Michael Blume, himself a CDU member, would like to see an official ban on the fraternity via Twitter instead of self-dissolution, including the confiscation of documents and pieces of evidence in order to gain a comprehensive picture of right-wing extremist activities.

“The official dissolution is only a” historically proven trick “to” reappear “after a few years, Blume suspects. The SPD in the Stuttgart state parliament thinks that Normannia should have long been a test case for the protection of the constitution, and has made a corresponding request to the Interior Ministry.