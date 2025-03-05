It wasn’t the most heated of all derbies between Real Madrid and the neighboring neighbor Atlético. But there was a few skirmishes at the round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening, including one of selected tastelessness. A few days ago, Javier Dorado, who had become Real Champions League winner in 2000, died at the consequence of a leukemia disease at the age of 48, both teams wore a mourning flor on the sleeve and remained before the game on the kick-off circle. But the 4000 followers atléticos thought it was appropriate to disturb the minute’s silence in Bernabéu.

Compared to the regards that Donald Trump’s friends are making socially acceptable again and which were previously rejected because of their fascist character, however, the severity of the further occurrences in this football game in Madrid was limited. Apart from a small dispute between real attacker Brahim Díaz and Atlético coach Diego Simeone.

“Talk now! Talk now! ”Brahim called when he built up on the edge of the field ahead of Simeone. Apparently it was an answer to the fact that the Atlético coach had said in the TV interview on the eve of the game that he did not expect the Moroccan international in Real. Above all, however, the scene was an indication that Brahim had talked down well at that time. Because he had previously scored the gate that the real one was more than just a passable starting position for the second leg next Wednesday: the gate to 2: 1 (1: 1) final score.

Like the other two goals of the evening, Brahim’s hit was very pretty to look at. In the 55th minute he entered the Atléticos penalty area on the left, turned inside and then was lucky three times in a row. Because the first defender José María Giménez slipped. Because Brahim then kinked with the ankle himself, but this had no consequences for the stability of the striker. And because referee Clément Turpin from France did not perceive a passive offside by Vinícius Junior and the video referee also thought this was irrelevant with regard to the validity of the gate.

Atlético could have hurt more sustainable this evening – the hosts’ famous offensive was weakened

In total, this meant that Brahim’s shot on the right post for Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak was unreachable – and en passant also came to a remake of the two previous goals of this derby. They too had been worth seeing shots on the so -called second post: only from Real’s Brazilian national player Rodrygo, who curved inwards on the right and scored the lead with left when not four minutes were played. And then at the 1-1 (32nd minute) by Atlético’s Argentine world champion Julián Álvarez, who came over to the left and made the compensation with right. “The result could have been better,” summed up Atlético coach Simeone, but there were at best traces of bitterness. At Simeone, pride predominated after the narrow defeat: “Today we are not falling for the scenic fear that causes this stadium – especially when real early.”

From the point of view of Atlético, the yield was dissatisfactory in that the opportunity was cheap to even hurt sustainably. In the famous offensive of the hosts, Jude Bellingham was missing, the Englishman sat closed in the stands. Vinícius stood on the pitch, but was absent. And also the debates that have been going on for days about the question of whether the French top striker Kylian Mbappé really “only” has had a tooth extraction or something more serious, received new food that evening.

The fact that Real -Rechters Federico Valverde became the heroen of the game instead had to do with the fact that he had a strike in the game and that – all of Uruguayer – was still opening until it really didn’t work. The fact that Valverde outlined this time and none of the attack artists also explained that it really became an “industrial game”, like the newspaper AS told.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti was still satisfied with Simeone after his tenth victory in the 27th duel. They had hoped for the return leg “a small advantage”, said the Italian, and it will now have his team in their luggage when they opened Estadio Metropolitano, 14 kilometers away next week. Then a game should be imminent, which is released, unlike the first leg from the hostage of tactics. “Our people will drive us and give us energy. This will lead to the fact that there is no suffering in the effort, ”explained Diego Simeone. He sounded like that he feels anticipation.