Right-wing extremists from Saxony have now made the topic of the energy crisis their own and are campaigning for a “demonstration” in Heidenau, Saxony, with Robert Habeck, Minister for Economic Affairs, who has been sentenced to be “pilloried”. (Archive photo) © Soeren Stache/dpa

A video has appeared on Facebook in which Economics Minister Robert Habeck is “kidnapped” and sentenced to “16 weeks in the pillory”. Traces lead to Saxony.

Berlin – In a video on the social network Facebook and in the news app Telegram, right-wing extremists from Saxony advertise an event at which a wrong Robert Habeck (Green) is to be put in a pillory in Heidenau, Saxony. According to a report, the reason for the crude advertising was German Press Agency (dpa)that the organizers of the “demonstration” in Heidenau not with the sanctions policy of Habeck’s party agree.

In response to the video, which is also in the Channels of the QAnon conspiracy movement was shared, Habeck’s Federal Ministry of Economics has announced legal consequences and requested that the content be removed from the Internet platforms. It shows, for example, how the Vice Chancellor was accused in a trial and sentenced “by the people” to “16 weeks in the pillory on the local market square”. It also included kidnapping scenes showing a man in a red and orange prison suit with a sack over his head and handcuffs in a vehicle.

Right-wing extremists call for a “demo” with a Habeck video: the public prosecutor’s office is investigating

According to the Dresden public prosecutor’s office, preliminary proceedings have already been started in this case, because calling for a criminal offense can also be a criminal offence. The spokesman for the Dresden public prosecutor, Steve Schulze-Reinhold, confirmed an initial suspicion. In order to check whether it is actually a crime, the video is currently being evaluated.

At the request of the Saxon Office for the Protection of the Constitution dpa with a view to the planned action in Heidenau: “As an early warning system, it is our duty to unmask the extremist tone of such campaigns. This is not about objective criticism, but about the abuse of the constitutionally protected freedom of assembly for an extremist action. ”One can only warn concerned citizens against protesting side by side with right-wing extremists and from them “pulling in front of the cart”. leave, the statement said.

Right-wing extremists want to score with energy crisis: Ministry of the Interior warns

It is an essential part of the strategy of extremists to take up topics in both the real world and the virtual world that dominate the political discourse or affect large parts of the population, said the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. These currently include the looming energy crisis and its consequences as well as the already rampant inflation. However, according to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the right-wing extremists have not had particularly great success with the new topic of the energy crisis.

Also Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser (SPD) announced that it would take legal action against the creators of the video: “There is a lot of hate and hate speech online right now, and that must worry you. (…) The peaceful protest stops where others are threatened, as is the case now by my colleague Robert Habeck.” According to a report by the news agency AFP Faeser warned against joining such protests, “or even liking such a post”. Faeser emphasized: “We will also hold those who posted this video responsible for it.” (ska with dpa / AFP)