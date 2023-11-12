The governorate said that a far-right person had been arrested, and that it “strongly condemns the acts of violence committed.”

At around 8 p.m., there was a heavy presence of security forces and fire trucks around the building that was targeted, according to an Agence France-Presse correspondent at the site.

Christoph Oberlin, a surgeon who worked in Gaza and participated in the conference to present his two latest books, told Agence France-Presse that people used sticks to break down the door of the hall in which the conference was held, without them being able to enter it.

Many participants confirmed that the hall, which can accommodate “120 people,” was “full,” and that among the attendees were children and the elderly. They reported that the assailants broke a window.

Jerome Vinel, head of the “Palestine 69” group organizing the event, announced that he intends to file a complaint. “They are from the extreme right. They attacked with firecrackers, and I hold one of them in my hand,” he said over the phone, also referring to “iron bars” and “glass bottles.”

One of the participants contacted by AFP said, “We found ourselves stuck… We used a lot of items to barricade the door.”

About 1,200 people organized an afternoon march in Lyon against the far right, with a collective call supported in particular by the radical left-wing Proud France party and anti-fascist movements.