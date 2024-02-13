Dresden is defending itself against right-wing appropriation, the pressure on VW in Xinjiang is growing and Leipzig is facing Real in the Champions League. The FAZ newsletter.

Participants of a march by right-wing extremists walk through the southern suburb on February 11, 2024 to mark the 79th anniversary of the destruction of Dresden in World War II on February 13, 1945. Image: dpa

Dthe most important thing on Tuesday:

1. Dresden commemorates the bombing in 1945

2. Baerbock meets Foreign Minister of the Palestinian Authority

3. How laser weapons could change wars

4. Pressure on Volkswagen in Xianjing is growing

5. Can house prices fall to zero?

6. Trial for killed six-year-old begins

7. Now things are getting serious in the Champions League



Counter-demonstration on Sunday in Dresden

:



1. Dresden commemorates the bombing in 1945

Right-wing extremists are trying to exploit the anniversary. The police are prepared.

Commemoration: On February 13, 1945, Allied air raids destroyed large parts of the historic old town of Dresden, killing 25,000 people. The traditional human chain through the historic center and across the Elbe is intended to set an example for peace and democracy on the anniversary. The police are prepared: AfD and right-wing events as well as counter-protests have been announced for the evening.