The federal government supports Bremen’s action against the showing of imperial war flags. the state imposed a fine of 1,000 euros.

BERLIN taz | Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) supports Bremen’s action against the Reich war flag. “The Reich war flag is a symbol of right-wing extremists who spread hatred and contempt for our democracy and our diverse society.” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) had previously said something similar.

Up until now, only showing the Reich war flag with a swastika, as it was used from 1935, has been criminally prohibited. This is considered to be “using marks of unconstitutional organizations” under Section 86a of the Criminal Code.

The use of other Reich war flags (with the Iron Cross) or general flags of the German Reich is not subject to this prohibition. The federal government is currently not planning any changes to the criminal code.

Bremen’s Interior Senator Ulrich Mäurer (SPD) ordered in a decree dated September 14th that showing the Reich war flags in Bremen should be punished as an administrative offense with a fine of 1,000 euros.

An “improper act”

Bremen’s legal basis is Section 118 of the Administrative Offenses Act on “nuisance to the general public”. According to this, “anyone who undertakes a grossly improper act that is likely to annoy or endanger the general public and impair public order” is acting improperly. The police are supposed to secure appropriate flags based on the Bremen Police Act.

According to Mäurer, the Reich war flag is a symbol of National Socialist views and xenophobia. Their public use represents a “lasting impairment of the requirements for an orderly civic coexistence”.

At the next conference of interior ministers in December, several countries want to discuss whether Bremen’s approach can be a model for other countries.