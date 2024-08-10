Home World

The federal police had already prevented a clash between the two groups at Dresden Central Station by deploying a massive force at midday. © Sebastian Willnow/dpa

In Bautzen in eastern Saxony, the Christopher Street Day demonstration is under police protection. The reason is right-wing protests. In Gifhorn in Lower Saxony, the police are even investigating the CSD.

Bautzen/Gifhorn – According to police, the Christopher Street Day (CSD) demonstration in Bautzen, East Saxony, which was overshadowed by right-wing extremist protests, ended without any serious incidents. “There were no major riots or attacks,” said a police spokeswoman. The police strategy of consistently separating the two groups worked. According to initial findings, no arrests were made. A more detailed analysis will follow.

According to the report, more than 1,000 people took part in the CSD demonstration, and around 680 people took part in the counter demonstration under the motto “Against gender propaganda and identity confusion!!!”. The small right-wing extremist party Free Saxony also called for a protest, which, according to a spokeswoman, was joined by around 30 people. After the demonstration, the CSD participants were accompanied to the train station by officials.

Large police operation at the CSD in Bautzen. © Sebastian Willnow/dpa

CSD co-organizer Jonas Löschau drew a positive conclusion that evening: “That was an incredibly great and important sign that we sent out.” He was pleased with the large turnout. The fact that the demo went off without any major incidents despite the counter-protests was thanks to the good preparation and the police.

Large police operation after situation assessment

After assessing the situation in the previous days, the police were in Bautzen with numerous officers. According to earlier reports, in addition to colleagues from Görlitz and Bautzen, officers from the federal and riot police were also deployed, including with dogs. At midday, the federal police had already prevented a clash between the two groups at Dresden’s main station with a massive deployment. Counter-demonstrators were also checked at Bautzen station.

Investigations into hate comments on the CSD in Gifhorn

The CSD in Gifhorn, Lower Saxony, is also still keeping the police busy. Investigations have been launched following several hate comments on an online article about Christopher Street Day. Around 2,500 comments were saved under a Facebook post by an editorial team, the police said. Many of them contained insults and threats. The article was eventually removed by the editorial team.

Closing party cancelled for safety reasons

In Bautzen, the CSD organizers had canceled a planned closing party the day before – for security reasons, according to their own statements. “In such a short time, we did not have the necessary resources to secure the party and protect the people,” said CSD co-organizer Löschau. After the cancellation, he received mixed feedback. “There were some people who told us they were worried, but at the same time, many people expressed their solidarity with us. That was nice to see.”

Request from the organizer: Better to stay in groups

It is sad that such events always have to be secured by the police and private security forces, said Löschau, who sits on both the city council and the Bautzen district council for the Greens. “This has become a permanent state of affairs and a terrible sign.” Löschau had recommended that queer people only travel around the city in groups when arriving and departing.

Saxony’s Justice Minister is shocked

Saxony’s Justice Minister Katja Meier said she was shocked that an event had to be cancelled due to the tense security situation and the strong right-wing extremist mobilisation. “Hatred and incitement against queer people are an expression of misanthropic ideologies that have no place in our society,” emphasised the Green politician.

Christopher Street Day takes place every year in many cities around the world and commemorates events on June 28, 1969: Police stormed the New York gay and lesbian bar “Stonewall Inn” on Christopher Street, sparking protests by gays, lesbians and transsexuals that lasted several days. The CSD is intended to remind people of the rights of queer people. dpa