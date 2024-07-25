Home page politics

The right-wing extremist magazine “Compact” is fighting against its ban with an urgent application and lawsuit. (Archive photo) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Last week, the Federal Ministry of the Interior banned the magazine “Compact.” Now the right-wing extremist paper is fighting back in court.

Leipzig – The right-wing extremist magazine “Compact” is fighting against its ban before the Federal Administrative Court. Both a lawsuit and an urgent application were received on Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the court in Leipzig said on Thursday in response to a request from the German Press Agency. The Federal Administrative Court is the first and last instance responsible for such lawsuits.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) banned the magazine, which the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified as right-wing extremist, on July 16. She justified the move by saying that “Compact” was a “central mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene” and was directed against the constitutional order.

Magazine is currently not allowed to be published

The magazine has not been allowed to appear since then. Websites have been blocked. During searches in several federal states, data storage devices and copies of the magazine were confiscated. Faeser also banned Conspect Film GmbH.

It is not yet clear when the Federal Administrative Court will decide on the lawsuit. The decision will probably also address how the ban can be justified in light of the freedom of the press protected by the constitution. “Compact” editor-in-chief Jürgen Elsässer had spoken of an outrageous infringement on freedom of the press. dpa