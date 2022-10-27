Home page politics

Attila Hildmann has long been wanted by arrest warrant. Reporters from Stern magazine have now tracked down the right-wing extremist in Turkey.

Berlin – Attila Hildmann, wanted for sedition, has been arrested by reporters from the stars in the Turkey been tracked down. The right-wing extremist who, during the corona-Crisis as The judiciary issued an international arrest warrant searched. Hildmann is also accused of publicly inciting crimes.

After months of research, a group of amateur detectives and reporters from the magazine star Hildmann found and spoke to him in the city of Kartepe, around 100 kilometers east of Istanbul, the report said. After meeting the right-wing extremist conspiracy teller, the amateur investigators immediately informed the German consulate general in Istanbul and gave the federal police Hildmann’s address and the number plate of his car, he reports star.

Attila Klaus Peter Hildmann Date of birth: April 22, 1981 Place of birth: Berlin

Right-wing extremist Attila Hildmann tracked down in Turkey: Berlin public prosecutor’s office is silent

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office did not want to comment on the case on Wednesday (October 26), reports the German Press Agency (dpa). Recently it became known that Hildmann only has German citizenship. the Berlin public prosecutors had long assumed that he also had Turkish citizenship and will therefore not be delivered. Hildmann’s actual status has been known since April, and the search for the international arrest warrant has been expanded, according to the public prosecutor’s office.

It is not known whether the federal government has since submitted an extradition request to Turkey. According to media reports, the Federal Criminal Police Office, the Federal Office of Justice, the Foreign Office and the Turkish authorities are said to be involved in the case.

Attila Hildmann tracked down in Turkey: Green politician demands speedy extradition

Of the greensPolitician Volker Beck has called for Hildmann’s speedy extradition. “The rule of law must have an interest in enforcing its rights. Hildmann must be held criminally responsible,” the president told the German-Israeli Society (DIG). star on Wednesday (October 26). He also criticized the work of the judicial authorities responsible for Hildmann: “So much that went wrong makes one doubt that everything was right.” According to Beck, the Turkish President, the chances of extradition are good Recep Tayyip Erdogan have “no specific interest” in Hildmann.

Hildmann had repeatedly threatened the former member of the Bundestag Beck. At a rally in July 2020, Hildmann is said to have said that if he were “Chancellor” the death penalty “by kicking eggs” should be introduced for Beck. Last year, Beck obtained an injunction against the conspiracy ideologue. (hg/dpa/afp)