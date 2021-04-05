D.he demonstration march consisted of three dozen vehicles, and the parade accompanied by police officers moved through the center of Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday evening in a disciplined manner. Under the common motto “For peace, freedom and human rights”, the participants demonstrated against the corona policy of the federal and state governments. The residents were filled with confused claims about the allegedly true background of the pandemic from loudspeakers.

Nevertheless, it was not a bizarre individual action. In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, there have been 142 car parades registered as demonstrations from the beginning of the pandemic to mid-March, 110 of them clearly related to Corona, as the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of the Interior informed the FAZ.

One of the largest car demonstrations to date took place in Castrop-Rauxel at the beginning of January. There the police counted more than 100 vehicles with license plates from the Ruhr area and the Münsterland. The right-wing extremist Youtuber Kevin G., who has already been involved in yellow vest protests and in the Essen hooligan scene, was also there. G. regularly broadcasts actions by so-called lateral thinkers and corona deniers live on the network for hours.

At first sight, G. presents himself as a blogger who only documents what is happening. In Castrop-Rauxel he openly put on record what he and his like-minded people actually wanted: “Our government has to go.” At the end of March, G. streamed recordings of motorcades in Dortmund, Essen and Herne – as well as of the demonstration in Kassel which only 6000 participants were allowed for reasons of hygiene, but then 20,000 corona deniers came.